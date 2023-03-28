Kentre Dillard, of the 200 block of Magnolia Drive, Edenton, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set.

• Doran Privott, of the 100 block of Pine Ridge Road, Hertford, was arrested March 12 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.