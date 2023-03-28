...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Kentre Dillard, of the 200 block of Magnolia Drive, Edenton, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Doran Privott, of the 100 block of Pine Ridge Road, Hertford, was arrested March 12 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
• Holden Medlin, of Landfall Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 13 and charged with three counts possession of a firearm by felon, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, concealing/failing to report a death, altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, carrying a concealed firearm, trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana. His total secured bond totaled $890,000.
• Michael Synyard, of the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• James Jackson, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule II of a controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Patricia James, of the 200 block of Hunt Club Trail, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with second degree trespass.
• Ashley Synyard, of the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 13 and charged with simple assault.
• Tia Medlin, of Landfall Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 13 and charged with concealing/failing to report a death and altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• Brittany Cartledge, of the 100 block of Wildwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested March 14 and charged with concealing/failing to report a death. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
• David Bein, of the 300 block of Sandpiper B, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested March 14 and charged with motor vehicle theft. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Jeffrey Armstrong, of the 300 block of South Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $14,000 secured bond was set.
• Kimberly Welch, of the 100 block of Pinetail Cres, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $501,000 secured bond was set.
• Harley Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Maria Pierce, of the 300 block of Camp Perry Road, Hertford, was arrested March 15 and charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Elliott Mindy, of the 100 block of Southport Court, Hertford, was arrested March 18 and charged with simple assault.
• Daniel Pippins, of the 200 block of Saunders St., Hertford, was arrested March 19 and charged with assault on a female. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Tabious Porter, of the 200 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested March 20 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle/place for possession of a controlled substance. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Amber Sorey, of the 120 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with violating the school attendance law.
• Adam Perry, of the 600 block of Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested March 23 and charged with misdemeanor stalking.
• Jonathan Banks, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.