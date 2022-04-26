The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:

• Joseph Schiffman, of Hemlock Street in Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance and one count of larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.

• Phillip Jackson, of the 100 block of Pirates Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Jackson received a $67,500 secured bond.

• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of violating a domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.

• Arlen Colson, of the 400 block of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested April 21 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and one count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $40,000 secured bond was set.