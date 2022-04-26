...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Perquimans Sheriff made the following recent arrests:
• Joseph Schiffman, of Hemlock Street in Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Devin Carmichael, of the 200 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance and one count of larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Phillip Jackson, of the 100 block of Pirates Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with five counts of failure to appear in court as required. Jackson received a $67,500 secured bond.
• Donald Reilly, of the 100 block of Snug Harbor Road, Hertford, was arrested April 20 and charged with one count of violating a domestic violence protective order. No bond was set.
• Arlen Colson, of the 400 block of Hogneck Road, Hertford, was arrested April 21 and charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises and one count of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $40,000 secured bond was set.