• James Herba, of the 100 block of Sadie Branch Lane, Macclesfield, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
• Owen Haughton, of the 500 block of Edenton Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
• George Brinkley, of Hertford, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, assault inflicting serious injury and three counts of resisting, delaying, obstructing an officer. No bond was set.
• Janryah White, of the 1600 block of Center Hill Highway, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard, resisting, obstructing delaying an officer, two counts of assault on a public officer, failure to exhibit/surrender a driver’s license, damage to property and driving while license revoked. A $5,500 secured bond was set.
• Keh’lyl Littlejohn, of the 1300 block of Sandy Terrace, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with driving while license revoked, failure to heed an emergency vehicle’s light/siren and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
• Quallik Farrow, of the 200 block of Hurdletown Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
• Jonathan Spence, of the 400 block of Long Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $225 bond was set.
• Jerry Midgett, of the 100 block of Morris Circle, Edenton, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
• Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $225 bond was set.
• Jamirez Knight, of the 100 block of Princess Ann Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
• Travis White, of the 300 block of Meads Loop Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with failure to return rental property.
• William Frye, of the 100 block of Jane Lane, Weeksville, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on an unspecified charge. A $250 secured bond was set.
• Tyler Smith, of the 1000 block of W. Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 18 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
• Clint Romig, of the 200 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court on an unspecified charge. A $140,000 secured bond was set.
• Roman Hall, of the 1100 block of Ahoskie Cofield Road, Cofield, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
• Isaiah Brunson, of P.O. Box 393, Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
• Cynthia Williams, of the 400 block of Davis Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with three counts of passing a worthless check. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Reginald Cox, of the 400 block of Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,050 secured bond was set.
• Brandon Holbrook, of the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with exceeding a safe speed for road conditions, driving without an operator's license and driving with a fictitious registration. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
• Joseph Williams, of the 300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.