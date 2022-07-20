Hertford man charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying officer From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:• Steven Hassell, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.• Johnathan Faison, of the 100 block of Navajo Trail, Hertford, was arrested July 9 and charged with resisting, obstructing and delaying an officer. No bond was set.• Fallon Clayton, of the 160 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Hertford, was arrested July 9 and charged with simple assault. No bond was set.• Deqwanta Beasley, of the 220 block of Meads Loop, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor larceny. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.• Bryan Moore, of the 100 block of Lowes Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 14 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 unsecured bond was set. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unsecured Bond Law Criminal Law Crime Linguistics Simple Assault Bond Block Fallon Clayton Larceny Deqwanta Beasley Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Perquimans Weekly To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesSupply chain shortages, inflation affecting school mealsDistrict 7 ChampsPerquimans to observe National Night Out Aug. 2Saturday Morning Live market growing in popularityPerquimans schools' honor rolls, principal's list released for 4th nine weeksGregorys donate $50K to softball field upgradesCommittee setup to reduce Yates' role in WinfallIt may be time...Drowning victim had been swimming near Snug Harbor parkSanderson has big shoes to fill replacing Steinburg Images