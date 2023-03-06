Sharmira Burnham, of the 100 block of Levi Creecy Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.

Kenan White, of the 100 block of Winfall Blvd., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession with two counts of intent to sell/deliver cocaine. A $4,000 secured bond was set.