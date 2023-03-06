...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Tuesday to 5 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Hertford man charged with trafficking heroin/opium
Sharmira Burnham, of the 100 block of Levi Creecy Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Kenan White, of the 100 block of Winfall Blvd., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with possession with two counts of intent to sell/deliver cocaine. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
James Brooks, of the 300 block of Chapanoke Road, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with trafficking heroin/opium by possession, trafficking heroin/opium by transportation and possession with intent to sell or deliver fentanyl. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Clint Romig, of the 200 block of Pirate Cove Way, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Jan Spruill, of the 100 block of Lyle Circle, Plymouth, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. A $700 bond was set.
Zacchaeu Grisson, of the 700 block of Pasquenoke Trail, Edenton, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of driving without liability insurance. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Jennifer Rogers, of the 100 block of Explorer Arch, Hertford, was arrested March 1 and charged with communicating threats.
Lesley Duke, of the 100 block of Shady Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 2 and charged with violating a stop work order.