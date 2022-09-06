The Perquimans Sheriff’s Office made the following recent arrests:
Iris Knight, of the 100 block of Swaynes Lane, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of first degree trespassing. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Hilbert, of the 900 block of Chestnut St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with domestic criminal trespass.
Crystal Ward, of the 300 block of Paige St., Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Hershell Weaver, of the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with reckless driving with wanton disregard.
Steven Brower, of the 100 block of Red Banks Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to work after being paid.
Curtis Gary, of the 100 block of Rainbow Drive, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with attempted breaking and entering, resisting a public officer, second-degree trespassing and indecent exposure. A $12,000 secured bond was set. He was also arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of injury to real property.
Daniel Talkington, of the 300 block of Cypress Lane, Edenton, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court for a probation violation. A $225,000 secured bond was set.
Michael White, of the 2200 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $1,500 secured bond was set.