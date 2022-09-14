The town of Hertford is moving the majority of its funds from bank accounts earning little or no interest to a money market investor currently paying 2.23 percent interest on deposits.
Town Manager Janice Cole recommended to Hertford Town Council Monday night that the town move most of its funds to Capital Management Trust, an organization that invests funds for local governments. She noted CMT is recommended by the N.C. Local Government Commission.
After discussion, the council voted unanimously to keep $500,000 each in the two existing bank accounts and move the remainder — currently around $2 million — into Capital Management Trust.
Cole explained that when money has to be taken out of CMT it can be moved back to the regular bank account the next day at no cost. And in an emergency the funds could be available the same day, but Cole said the bank might charge a fee for receiving the deposit back on the same day.
The town has not been earning significant interest on its funds, Cole said. The current interest rate paid by Capital Management Trust is 2.23 percent, and it could go as high as 3 percent based on current trends, she said.
Cole called the move “financially smart” and Mayor Earnell Brown thanked Cole for investigating ways to earn a higher return on the town’s money.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch raised an initial concern about the plan, asking whether the funds could lose principal in the investments made by CMT.
Cole confirmed that funds would not be guaranteed or insured as they are with the regular bank account. But CMT only invests in U.S. government money markets and is triple-A rated, she said.
“There’s always a risk,” Cole said. “I’m not trying to say ‘no risk.’”
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges noted Capital Management Trust was set up by the state and is the place where local governments in North Carolina park their long-term funds.
Hodges said that just in the time he has been on the council the town has foregone hundreds of dollars in interest earnings. It’s important to start earning a return on the money and using the interest earned to hold down taxes and fees for citizens, he said.
Brown said $3 million is a lot of money to have sitting around and not earning a return. She said she supports the move to Capital Management Trust.
Mimlitsch said he could go along with the move but would need to get regular updates on how the money is doing with CMT.
Cole said she plans to provide quarterly updates.
A motion by Hodges to maintain $500,000 each in the two existing accounts and move the remainder to Capital Management Trust passed unanimously.
Also at Monday’s meeting, town councilors celebrated a successful Indian Summer Festival this past weekend.
The event was put on by the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority.
Councilors said county officials thanked the town for support from town departments.
“People were really coming together as a community, and that’s what we want,” said Mimlitsch.
Mimlitsch said Hertford is a small community that comes together as a family.
Brown said the festival was a good example of the theme of “unity in the entire community.”
Councilwoman Sandra Anderson said the downtown flea markets also have gone well, bringing people to downtown Hertford. It’s good to see downtown Hertford alive again on Saturdays, she said.
Three citizens also addressed the council at Monday’s meeting.
Yvonne Brown thanked town officials for work done at Roadside Cemetery and for signs warning motorists to slow down for children. But there still needs to be a speed bump on Dobbs Street to slow down vehicles that continue to travel too fast through the area, she said.
Jennifer Byrum spoke on behalf of The Landings at Albemarle and said local emergency responders and other town and county staff provide excellent support.
“I have no problem bragging on our town,” she said.
Karen Vanoverberghe spoke about plans to develop second-floor apartments on Church Street. She had a question about parking requirements and how that would be applied to the apartments in the permitting process.
The project is scheduled to go before the town’s planning and zoning panel next week.
Vanoverberghe said she is glad to see a lot of activity in the downtown area.
Town Council also approved three events: a movie night on Academy Green Oct. 8 that will feature a screening of “Black Panther”; Open Door food pantry’s hunger awareness walk Oct. 15 from the library to the bridge and back; and a Halloween event on Oct. 15 requiring the closing of Dobbs Street between Hyde Park and Edenton Road Street.