Janice Cole 2

Cole Janice Cole 2

 Photo courtesy Museum of the Albemarle

The town of Hertford is moving the majority of its funds from bank accounts earning little or no interest to a money market investor currently paying 2.23 percent interest on deposits.

Town Manager Janice Cole recommended to Hertford Town Council Monday night that the town move most of its funds to Capital Management Trust, an organization that invests funds for local governments. She noted CMT is recommended by the N.C. Local Government Commission.