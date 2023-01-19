Hertford Town Council plans to take the next few months exploring financing options for the purchase of a new fire truck about a year from now.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole reminded councilors at their Jan. 9 meeting that the fire department expressed interest last year in acquiring a “demo truck” as a new truck for the department.
“There was a demo truck that was available, and we hustled initially to see if it would be feasible to purchase that for our fire department,” Cole said.
Another department was prepared to move more quickly than Hertford was, but Cole said the company has informed the town that it’s already building another demo truck for sale.
The new truck should be available in about a year, Cole said. The fire department has recommended that the town wait for the new demo truck, she added.
The company wants Hertford to sign a statement indicating the town intends to buy the truck, since the truck will be customized for Hertford, Cole explained.
Cole said the town has looked at two sources of funding — a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan-grant package or a credit union loan.
The town will need to look at financing options over the next few months, she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said this was why he and Cole had recommended acquiring a financial model for the town.
“This is exactly the kind of scenario where you say, is it better to take a 20-year loan at 2 percent, or borrow it through a credit union at 10 years on 4 percent or 3 percent, and then what do our payments look like year over year,” Hodges said.
He said the model can also look at how new payments will coincide with payments on existing debt.
“I think we are where we are because a number of times the choice was made based on what is the lowest payment that I can pay,” Hodges said. “And sometimes that’s a good thing — especially on super expense capital equipment — but on things like vehicles, in particular, I think there are cases to be made for buying some things in cash, some things on a shorter loan rather than a longer loan.”
Hodges said it might have been a “happy coincidence” that it didn’t work out for the town to get the first demo truck. “I think we’re going to be able to make a better-informed decision for having waited,” he said.
In another matter, the council selected a surveyor for Barrows Alley.
“What parking belongs to who is not clear at all,” Cole said, explaining the need for the survey.
The town sent a request for proposals to four surveyors. One firm responded: Coastal Engineering of Kitty Hawk, submitting a bid of $5,200.
“We do have enough in the planning budget to take care of that,” Cole said.
A motion by Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch to accept the bid from Coastal Engineering passed unanimously.
The town has been awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture STRAP grant in the amount of $46,000 for cleaning 3,500 linear feet of vegetation from Jennies Gut.
Frankie Brown of Brown’s Land Developing bid $40,136 to perform that work. A motion by Hodges to accept that bid passed unanimously.