...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hertford officials: Slow down coming off new S-Bridge
Responding to concerns from town residents, Hertford town councilors are urging speed enforcement and other measures to slow traffic on Church Street coming on and off the newly opened S-Bridge.
Local people have expressed enormous enthusiasm for the wide lanes and smooth surfaces on the brand new bridge across the Perquimans River that connects Winfall to downtown Hertford.
But according to some observers, the very things that make the bridge so drivable also contribute to safety concerns as vehicles exit the bridge at excessive speeds.
Sarah Winslow, a local resident, told Hertford Town Council Monday night that she has been hearing concerns from many fellow citizens about speeding on Church Street now that the new bridge is open.
Winslow said that speed limit enforcement is needed as people come off the bridge. She suggested either the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office or the N.C. Highway Patrol station a patrol car near the foot of the bridge and issue tickets to speeders.
“It wouldn’t take many tickets to get people to slow down,” Winslow said.
Another citizen, Ella Albrecht, addressed the council about speeding concerns on Church Street.
“That is a residential street,” Albrecht said.
Something needs to be done to monitor speed on the street, she said. Albrecht also urged town officials to ask law enforcement to start issuing tickets to motorists who speed on the street.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the council’s mayor pro tem, echoed citizens’ concerns about speeding. He said that with motorists coming off the bridge at high speeds and continuing into neighborhoods with crosswalks, there’s potential for a pedestrian to be struck and even killed if something is not done to deter speeding and make the area safer.
In addition to speed enforcement, the town should look at options such as flashing lights at crosswalks and other improvements that could alert motorists to the dangers of speeding and increase pedestrian safety, he said.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch agreed that the danger from speeders is real and that something must be done to slow down motorists and keep residents safe.
“That is something that is a big concern in the town limits,” Mimlitsch said, referring to motorists traveling at unsafe speeds.
Perquimans County Sheriff Shelby White said his office so far has not received a lot of complaints about speeding since the bride opened. But he plans to discuss the matter with town officials in both Hertford and Winfall.
“I have some ideas but wanted to talk with both towns and see if I can get them on board,” White said.