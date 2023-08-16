Hertford Town Council Monday approved the rezoning of a former textile mill site on Grubb Street that a local businessman plans to renovate as a mixed-use commercial center.

Henry House, owner of Carolina Moon Bakery in downtown Hertford, told Town Council that the business needs additional space in order to expand. He said the plan is to keep the bakery in its downtown location but open a production facility off site to enable wholesale operations and overall expansion of the business.

  