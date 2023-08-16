Gail and Henry House are shown in the former Silver Fox building at 116 Market Street that they converted into the Carolina Moon Bakery that they opened last October. Henry House told Hertford Town Council Monday that he hopes to renovate a former textile mill site on Grubb Street into a mixed-use commercial center because his business needs additional space.
Hertford Town Council agreed to rezone this site on Grubb Street from residential to commercial to accommodate Henry House’s plan to renovate a former textile mill on the site into a mixed-use commercial center.
Hertford Town Council Monday approved the rezoning of a former textile mill site on Grubb Street that a local businessman plans to renovate as a mixed-use commercial center.
Henry House, owner of Carolina Moon Bakery in downtown Hertford, told Town Council that the business needs additional space in order to expand. He said the plan is to keep the bakery in its downtown location but open a production facility off site to enable wholesale operations and overall expansion of the business.