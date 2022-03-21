The edge of the Perquimans River at Missing Mill Park in Hertford is seen Tuesday afternoon. Perquimans County and the town of Hertford have committed a total of $120,000 to support a grant application to pay for a retaining wall along the Grubb Street section of the river in Hertford.
Perquimans County and the town of Hertford have committed a total of $120,000 to support a grant application to pay for a retaining wall along the Grubb Street section of the Perquimans River in Hertford.
The Perquimans Board of Commissioners voted March 7 to commit $60,000 from the county’s fund balance to use as matching funds for the grant application.
Hertford Town Council followed suit on Monday, March 14, voting to also commit $60,000 in matching funds to support the grant application.
The application is to the federal Economic Development Administration for construction drawings for the retaining wall.
Hertford Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges made the case for the grant at the county commissioners’ meeting.
Hodges explained that the town is not having to use fund balance for the matching funds because the council included in the current budget a line item for matching funds for grants.
Town council officially endorsed a redevelopment plan last September aimed at promoting a mix of tourism, commerce, recreation and housing in the town’s riverfront and downtown areas.
Adoption of the Riverfront Community Development Plan is intended to strengthen the town’s chances of success when applying for future development grants.
Town officials have expressed enthusiasm for the RCD plan as a catalyst for economic development they say would benefit all Hertford citizens.
The document retains proposals from an existing Riverfront Plan that include a bulkhead to mitigate flooding, expanded Missing Mill Park amenities, and a 1,000-seat amphitheater.
Proposed improvements include:
• A public walkway on top of the inland retaining wall;
• Walkways on piers with educational signage about the role of wetlands;
• Fishing piers and viewing platforms;
• A relocated “S” bridge;
• Public restrooms near the amphitheater;
• Picnic pavilions with grills and seating;
• Children’s play equipment near the pavilions and central to the park;
• A water play area;
• Paths accessible by bike, pedestrians, and handicapped individuals;
• Public open grassed areas adjacent to the retaining wall; and
• Upgraded sidewalks along Grubb Street.
Town council also voted March 14 to seek a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation for flood mitigation. No matching funds are required for that grant.