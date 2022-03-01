The town of Hertford will host a Juneteenth observance on June 18.
At the Feb. 14 meeting of the Hertford Town Council, Mayor Earnell Brown explained that Councilwoman Connie Brothers has been working with the N.C. African American Tour organization.
"And Juneteenth is coming upon us in June," Brown noted.
Brown said she had spoken with Brothers and with interim Town Manager Janice Cole and recommended people who might be helpful in planning a local Juneteenth observance.
Brothers spoke to the council about her interest in holding a Juneteenth observance in Hertford.
"Juneteenth is a federal holiday which is commemorating the end of slavery," Brothers said. "And I felt as though in the town of Hertford we should start celebrating other cultures."
Brothers noted that some Hertford residents are currently going to Edenton or Elizabeth City for Juneteenth events. "So I thought it would be a great opportunity for us to start here in Hertford with Juneteenth Day," she said.
Brothers pointed out that this year Juneteenth will be observed on Saturday, June 18.
"I feel like we are capable of pulling together an event right here in Hertford," Brothers said. "We have well-qualified residents here in Hertford to pull this together."
She said she also has had an opportunity to speak with Marvin T. Jones from the Murfreeboro-Ahoskie area who has been instrumental in placing historical markers throughout the area.
Brothers recommended that the town of Hertford host a Juneteenth event on June 18 and work with people who are interested in being vendors at the event or helping plan the observance.
"I believe we can pull off a very successful event," Brothers said.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch's motion to host a Juneteenth celebration passed unanimously.