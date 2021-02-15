Hertford Police Chief Resigns

Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown cited an “acrimonious political environment” in his letter of resignation submitted Sunday to Town Hall.
“The current acrimonious political environment is impacting me, my family, and the department,” Brown’s letter of resignation said. “The police department is being used by some as a tool for discord. This is not our primary function and is placing staff in the middle of political disagreements. My loyalty has always been with the citizens, and I have sought strategies which positively impact the town. I have employed judicious and equal enforcement of the law and never showed favoritism to one person or group. Conversely, it was made public last year of an exploration of a council member into the disbanding the police department. While the public and most of the council greatly supports the department, I do not believe this goal has been abandoned and could be serving as a motivation for some decisions.”
Brown’s letter of resignation is published at the end of this story.
In an interview with the Perquimans Weekly Monday morning, Brown said he’s accepted a job within North Carolina that pays better, particularly as he has 3-6 years of service left before he plans to retire. He did not elaborate where he would be working. Hired in December 2018, Brown’s said March 31 is his last day as police chief.
“Things have just become unattainable,” he said. “The acrimonious political environment has become unsustainable for me. I feel like law enforcement is being pitted, this department in particular, for political purposes.”
Brown said Town Hall will develop a plan of action to hire a new chief.
During a recent story about how the NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating whether Hertford Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges' personal emails were retrieved from a town computer without his permission and then used by another town councilor to extort him, Hodges told the SBI he was “uncomfortable” reporting the matter to the Hertford Police Department because of “political associations and relationships that had formed between various council members, the town manager and the chief of police.” Hodges did say, according to the warrant application, he had reported the matter to District Attorney R. Andrew Womble on Jan. 29.
Brown responded that the department has always done its duty, but sometimes it is put in the middle of disputes involving council members. Councilman Jackson has been arrested more than once. In January, Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch was charged with second-degree trespassing and breaking and entering, both misdemeanors, according to an arrest warrant.
“This department has always done it’s job. I have personally testified twice in court against Councilman Quentin Jackson – both times he’s been convicted. We’ve submitted numerous charges to the District Attorney’s office. So at the end of the day, that's not why I'm here.”
Though Brown’s tenure has been marked by many staffing changes within the police department, he has high praise for officers serving Hertford.
“This is quite honestly the most talented group of folks that I’ve had the privilege of working with for quite a long time,” he said. “We have some spectacular officers that work here and they care about this town. They care about making it a good place to raise families. We are blessed and lucky and very fortunate to have these folks working here. I’m very proud of them and the job they do.”
Brown thanked the citizens for their warm welcome, but he said the political climate determined his decision to resign. Brown noted that since he started working in 2018, there have been four department heads who have left Town Hall.
“This town is a fantastic town. It has been nothing but warmth, kind and opening since I’ve been here,” he said. “I’m very fortunate and grateful to have had this opportunity. The citizens are great. They’ve made me and my family feel they are part of their home. They’ve welcomed us. We’ve developed some really great friendships that we’ll maintain even after I leave. It is a very, very good town; very, very good people. It’s just the political climate right now is one that’s not beneficial and cohesive for me to continue.”
Dated Feb. 14, Brown’s letter of resignation was submitted to Mayor Earnell Brown, Town Manager Pam Hurdle and Hertford Town Council.
Letter of Resignation
Madam Mayor,
Since starting with the Town of Hertford Police Department in 2018, I have truly enjoyed serving our exceptional residents and businesses. It has been an honor and a privilege to work with such a fantastic community.
During my tenure, the police department has reconnected with our community through a customer service-based community policing model. This approach has healed old wounds and brought about a positive relationship between our officers and residents. The police department has embraced the 21st Century Model of Policing and made its mandates key fundamental elements of our service plan. The evidence room, which has been a historic point of concern, has been inventoried and property is being managed in a legal and professional manner.
When I was hired by the town, the police department had only two full time officers and one administrative assistant. Today, the department has eight full time officers, five part-time officers, one administrative assistant, and a recommendation to the manager to hire a ninth officer. We have reorganized the department to meet the growing law enforcement needs of our community, to provide supervision and accountability to staff, and to add a clear career path for our officers to increase longevity.
We have incorporated nationally accredited policies for high liability areas and the department’s Use of Force Policy is certified as best practice by the United States Department of Justice regarding Standards for Certification on Safe Policing for Communities. We have incorporated a standardized hiring policy which has increased diversity in our department and adheres to best practice. We have embraced technology to include body and vehicle cameras as well as equipment in our cruisers which allow staff to be independent and work remotely. We are the only law enforcement department in Perquimans County to utilize vehicle and body cameras. Our agency has updated responses to calls and increased case closure which has helped victims find justice. Overall, I leave a department which is staffed with exceptional members who care greatly for the Hertford community and only want the department to find more success.
The current acrimonious political environment is impacting me, my family, and the department. The police department is being used by some as a tool for discord. This is not our primary function and is placing staff in the middle of political disagreements. My loyalty has always been with the citizens, and I have sought strategies which positively impact the town. I have employed judicious and equal enforcement of the law and never showed favoritism to one person or group. Conversely, it was made public last year of an exploration of a council member into the disbanding the police department. While the public and most of the council greatly supports the department, I do not believe this goal has been abandoned and could be serving as a motivation for some decisions.
Therefore, I have accepted a more stable position which will provide increased financial support for my family and professional growth. This decision was not reached in haste, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve this new community. As required in my employment agreement, I am providing a 45-day notice in which the town can establish a transition plan. My last day with the Town of Hertford will be March 31, 2021. Serving Hertford has been an exceptional honor and I wish the department and community nothing but success.
Respectfully,
Dennis Brown