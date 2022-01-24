Hyde Park is again Hyde Park.
Hertford Town Council changed the name of Black Lives Matter Avenue back to Hyde Park during its meeting Jan. 10.
Councilwoman Connie Brothers said she had spoken with members of First Missionary Baptist Church, which is located on the street, and many of them expressed concern about the name change by the previous council to Black Lives Matter Avenue.
Brothers said church members were adamant in their belief that “all lives matter.”
“They would like it changed back to Hyde Park,” she said.
During the public comment period at the council meeting, former Councilman Quentin Jackson said only one person had complained about renaming Hyde Park to Black Lives Matter Avenue and that person does not even live on the street.
Jackson also said town officials and others had erroneously referred to the name as “Black Lives Matter Street” or “Black Lives Matter Boulevard” instead of Black Lives Matter Avenue.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges said that at the time Town Council approved Black Lives Matter Avenue as the street’s new name, officials were told that all residents of the street supported the change. After the change, Hodges said he had heard from people who were opposed to the new name.
Since then, the town manager conducted a formal survey of residents that went to the eight people who live on the street, Hodges said. Five responded, and four of them were opposed to renaming the street Black Lives Matter Avenue and one supported the name change, according to Hodges.
Hodges said that if the council wishes there might be some other way for the town to publicly recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.
Hodges said Mayor Earnell Brown wanted the issue revisited at the Jan. 6 meeting. Brown was out of town on a family emergency and Hodges presided in her absence.
A motion by Brothers to change the name back to Hyde Park passed unanimously.