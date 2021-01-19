Hertford Residents Return Home Following Evacuation for Gas Line Breach

HERTFORD — Seventy-five Hertford residents were able to return to their homes Monday evening roughly four hours after being evacuated because of a natural gas leak.
According to Perquimans Emergency Services, a two-inch gas line owned by Piedmont Natural Gas was ruptured shortly before noon while a utility crew was repairing a damaged power pole near the intersection of Edenton Road and Market streets.
Perquimans Emergency Services said it was advised of the incident at 2:08 p.m. and immediately sought the evacuation of residents living a half-mile downwind of the ruptured line. An emergency shelter for residents was set up at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
Piedmont Natural Gas was able to repair the ruptured line by 6 p.m., allowing residents to return home, Perquimans Emergency Services said. As a precaution, residents were offered the option of having an escort home by members of the Hertford Fire Department.
Emergency officials advised residents that they may continue to smell mercaptan, an additive to natural gas to make leaks easier to find, for a while as repairs to the ruptured line are completed. The odor is not harmful, the agency said.
The power pole that utility crews were repairing prior to the gas line breach was broken after a tree being cut fell on a power line, emergency services said. The Hertford Fire Department responded to the fallen tree and the town’s Public Works Department was called to assess and repair the damaged pole, the agency said.
“Thanks to the Hertford Police Department, Piedmont Natural Gas and all first responders who worked together in resolving the gas leak yesterday and keeping our citizens safe,” Mayor Earnell Brown said.
The Town recently achieved the capability to send mass messages, group calls or just call an individual citizen with Town business. New system alerts citizens to emergencies and unplanned events.
Town Hall utilized it’s new alert system to relay the message as did the county.
“A message was sent to citizens that we have updated and correct information,” Town Manager Pam Hurdle said. “We work in collaboration with Emergency Management so that the same messages are sent to the Town and County residents.”
Brown added, "Yes, the Hertford red alert telephone messaging was activated and went out to all Hertford residents who provided their contact information. The Hertford message was consistent with the PQ Emergency System information."
Folks can call 252-426-5311 or come by town hall to update information.
Perquimans County has a similar alert system in place that is known as Code Red. To register for that system, citizens need to go to the county’s web page – click under departments on the website, then click Emergency Services and then the Code Red sign up link will be on that page. See: https://www.perquimanscountync.gov/departments/emergency-services .