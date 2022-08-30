HERTFORD — Hertford town officials try to make strategic use of personnel to ensure good internal control over finances despite having a small staff, the town stated in a response to state finance officials.
The N.C. Local Government Commission included Hertford on its list of municipal governments required to respond to findings in the town’s annual audit report.
The response prepared by interim Town Manager Janice Cole got a thumbs-up Monday from the Hertford Town Council at the council’s work session.
Cole told the council that LGC members visited Hertford about 3½ weeks ago. The officials have reviewed the town’s proposed response and determined that it was acceptable, Cole said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges described the town’s response as accurate and well-written.
During brief discussion of the matter, Hodges said he thinks that sometimes there is an expectation that a town has a large staff to handle financial matters. He said he believes the town has done a good job of finding ways to strengthen internal controls with a limited staff.
For instance, in the Utilities Department the utility supervisor used to accept cash receipts and also prepare bank deposits. But now, according to the official response from the town, “the utility supervisor no longer prepares the deposit slip.”
The town’s response also notes that Hertford has hired the Greg Isley CPA firm to bring the town’s bank reconciliation current. The city of Elizabeth City also hired Isley last October to help straighten out its books, mainly completing bank reconciliations that had not been performed since June 2020.
In addition, Hertford has also hired an accounting specialist “who is being trained by the CPA to do the bank reconciliations in addition to other duties,” the town’s response states.
The town also has begun preparing budget amendments in a timely manner when amendments are needed, according to the response.