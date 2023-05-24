...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Hertford Rotary Club’s Teachers and Students of the Year pose with their certificates following the club’s recent meeting. The honorees included (l-r) Katelyn Copeland, band director at Perquimans County High School; Hannah Brinkley, a teacher at Hertford Grammar School; Tony Riddick, a math teacher at Perquimans County High School; Ephraim Askew, a student at PCHS; and Maddie Chauk, also a student at PCHS. Tracy Gregory, principal at Perquimans Central School, attended the event to accept a certificate for Tammy Murray, a second-grade teacher at the school.
HERTFORD — The Hertford Rotary Club honored two Perquimans County Schools students and four teachers last week as Students of the Year and Teachers of the Year, respectively.
Ephriam Askew and Maddie Chauk were named the club’s Students of the Year. The club’s Teachers of the Year included Tammy Murray, a second-grade teacher at Perquimans Central School; Hannah Brinkley, a teacher at Hertford Grammar School; Katelyn Copeland, band director at Perquimans County High School; and Tony Riddick, a math teacher at Perquimans High School.