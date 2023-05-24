HERTFORD — The Hertford Rotary Club honored two Perquimans County Schools students and four teachers last week as Students of the Year and Teachers of the Year, respectively.

Ephriam Askew and Maddie Chauk were named the club’s Students of the Year. The club’s Teachers of the Year included Tammy Murray, a second-grade teacher at Perquimans Central School; Hannah Brinkley, a teacher at Hertford Grammar School; Katelyn Copeland, band director at Perquimans County High School; and Tony Riddick, a math teacher at Perquimans High School.