The Hertford Rotary Club will again be offering free assistance this year to local residents needing help completing their tax returns.
The club will offer the tax filing assistance through the IRS Volunteers Income Tax Assistance Program in the auditorium of the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford, on Tuesdays and Saturdays in March and April through April 15.
Appointments will be available on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The first available date for appointments is March 2 and the last is April 13. Call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment.
To qualify for the free assistance, taxpayers must have earned no more than $57,000 in 2021.
Volunteers will prepare and electronically file Form 1040 with any related schedules. They will also prepare and file North Carolina and other state tax returns. To file taxes electronically on a Married Filing Jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.
To get the free assistance, taxpayers will need to bring with them the following documents:
• Photo identification
• Valid Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse and dependents
• Birth dates for primary, secondary and dependents on the tax return
• Wage and earning statement(s): Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
• Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit
• Other relevant information about income and expenses
• Totals they paid for day care
• Daycare provider’s identifying number
• Evidence of health insurance (if purchased through the marketplace and you have received a form 1095).
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, taxpayers must have an appointment to receive the free tax filing help. No walk-ins will be allowed.
All persons, both tax preparers and clients, will be required to wear masks when entering the Emergency Management Building through the front door. Masks will be provided to those who don't have one.
To reduce the number of persons in the room, clients will fill out the interview forms in their car and enter the building when a preparer is available. Clients are asked not to come to their appointments if they have a fever or other possible COVID symptoms. All persons entering the building will receive a temperature check.