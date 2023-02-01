...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hertford Rotary will again offer free tax filing help starting Feb. 14
Once again the Hertford Rotary Club is taking the “taxing” out of filing your taxes.
The club is sponsoring its volunteer tax help program as part of the nationwide Volunteers in Tax Assistance program. The program provides tax preparation services for low- to moderate-income and elderly taxpayers.
The VITA program will be offered in the auditorium at the Perquimans County Emergency Management Center at 159 Creek Drive, Hertford.
This year appointments will be available on Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Individuals interested in using the VITA service must call 252-619-7618 to make an appointment prior to the April filing deadline. The first available appointment date is Feb. 14 and the last is April 11.
According to the club’s past president, Sandy Stevenson, Hertford Rotary was the first Rotary club in the state to participate in VITA.
“We conduct the program as a service project for the community,” Stevenson said. “The Hertford Rotarians and fellow community volunteers who serve as tax preparers bring a wealth of experience to completing tax forms.”
To be eligible for VITA, persons either have to be elderly or disabled. They cannot earn more than $60,000 a year.
In addition to offering free tax return preparation assistance, Rotary volunteers will file returns electronically. An e-filed tax return means a fast refund.
The IRS can generally issue refunds to taxpayers who combine e-filing and direct deposit in as few as 10 days. To file taxes electronically on a married filing jointly tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.
In order to complete the tax forms taxpayers will need to bring the following pieces of identification and other relevant information.
Taxpayers need to present the following items to have their returns prepared:
• Photo identification
• Valid Social Security cards for themselves, their spouse, and any dependents
• Birth dates for primary, secondary and dependents on the tax return
• Wage and earning statement(s), Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R from all employers
• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
• Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit
• Other relevant information about income and expenses
• Total paid for daycare expenses
• The daycare provider’s identifying number
• Evidence of health insurance (not required for 2022 returns).