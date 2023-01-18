Have some ideas about how things in Hertford could be done better? How about the types of products and services that should be offered in town?
If so, town officials want to hear from you.
They’re hosting a public forum Wednesday, Jan. 25, they’re calling “Everyone Has a Voice in the Town of Hertford.”
“We want to share town accomplishments and hear ideas for making Hertford the place we are proud to call home,” said Mayor Earnell Brown.
The forum will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and be held in the conference room at the Hertford Housing Authority at 104 White Street.
According to Brown, officials hope to get input from residents on things like what stores they’d like to see in downtown Hertford. Research is currently being conducted on what products and services Hertford residents leave town to purchase in Edenton and Elizabeth City.
Residents’ comments about their purchasing habits could prove useful in attracting retailers to Hertford, town officials said.
Upcoming events in town will also be a topic of discussion. For example, residents will be asked for ideas on the types of events that should be held in Central Park on Market Street between East and West Academy streets.
Brown is encouraging everyone who can attend to do so. Light refreshments will be served.