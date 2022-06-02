If you haven’t enjoyed many of the new developments in downtown Hertford in a while, plan on attending Historic Hertford’s first Friday Night Stroll on June 10. Next week’s Stroll is the first of three scheduled for the second Friday in June, July and August.
Strollers will get a chance to help paint a community mural on a massive wall, according to the event’s co-organizer Historic Hertford, Inc.
“The mural will be on the back of the PAL building,” said Susan Cox of Historic Hertford, Inc. adding, “It is like paint-by-numbers. We’ve been wanting to paint that building for a while.”
Cox was referring to the Perquimans Arts League building at 133 North Church Street.
For those looking for a smaller palette, face-painting will be one of the many featured children’s activities, along with live artist demonstrations and games.
For adults, downtown businesses will be open and offering specials. There will be beer and wine tastings along with food pairings at Barley and Vine. The Hertford Mercantile will be popping corn and Church Street Antiques will also be offering refreshments. Brew 2 Rescue and Wild Thyme also will be open.
Perquimans County High School band director Chris Whitehurst will returning “home” and will be performing with his wife, Mandy, during the Stroll.
“We love the opportunity to perform,” Whitehurst said. “We’ve been playing together for 16 years. We do Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Amos Lee, Marc Broussard along with a collection of originals.”
Whitehurst’s songs feature good story-telling with tight harmonies and rock solid rhythms. He plans to release a 5-song, self-produced EP of original compositions this year called “Good Enough.”
The Perquimans Arts League is sponsoring the Stroll’s musical entertainment while Historic Hertford, Inc. is sponsoring the event in conjunction with the Hertford Business Association.
Besides the Friday Night Stroll, HHI is also sponsoring SML, Saturday Morning Live Flea Market, on the second and fourth Saturdays in June, July and August.
The Friday Night Stroll begins at 5:30 p.m. SML begins at 8 a.m.