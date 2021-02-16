Hertford Town Council has tightened councilors’ access to the town’s community center in the wake of a state probe into allegations a councilor’s personal emails were illegally retrieved from a town-owned computer in the center.
Councilors approved a measure last week requiring members to first seek the full five-member council’s permission to use the center at 305 West Grubb Street. The measure also gives the town administrator control of keys to the facility.
According to Councilor Frank Norman, one of two councilors who opposed the change, Hertford councilors must now seek the full council’s authorization to use the building. They then must seek a key from the town administrator, who is required to get the key back when they’ve finished use of the facility. Councilors’ hours of use are limited to between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Norman said.
Norman said the change “doesn’t work for me,” noting he often holds meetings in the office with either constituents or elected officials, some of which are impromptu and after hours. He said under the measure, he and other councilors must surrender their existing keys to the building.
Councilman Ashley Hodges, who voted for the change, described it as “good governance,” noting the town previously had no “documented procedure” for controlling access to the building. While the town administrator controlled access for members of the public, the town’s four councilors had unlimited access. Or at least some did, he said.
“Six weeks ago, locks to the building were changed,” Hodges said. “Councilman Norman and Councilman (Quentin) Jackson had keys that worked. But Councilman (Jerry) Mimlitsch and myself, our keys no longer worked.”
Hodges said he doesn’t know who changed the locks. The town’s administrator should know who doesn’t, he said.
“She’s not responsible for the locks being changed,” he said, referring to Town Administrator Pam Hurdle.
Under the changes councilors approved by a 3-2 vote last week, each councilor has been issued a key fob for the building, Hodges said. But to successfully gain entry to the building, they also have to get a key from Hurdle as well. That way, if a key is lost or stolen, it can’t be used without the fob, he said.
Also, upon entering the building, each councilor now has to disarm the alarm system using a code that is unique to them, Hodges said. The building has been equipped with an alarm system for some time but it hasn’t always been turned on.
Hodges said councilors had discussed adopting more formal procedures for controlling access to the building prior to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s seizure of a town computer at the center late last month.
The SBI seized the computer as part of its investigation into Hodges’ allegations that some of his personal emails were retrieved from the computer without his permission.
Hodges further alleges, according to the warrant application filed by SBI Special Agent Steven Norman, that he began receiving “threatening” messages from another councilor who is not identified. Norman’s application also notes members of council and the town administrator have received envelopes “reported to contain copies of emails associated with Hodges.”
During his interview with SBI Agent Norman, Hodges said that only one other councilor had access to the computer. Hodges said the councilor, whom he described as “tech savvy,” had installed software on the computer that allowed it to be accessed remotely, meaning the person didn’t physically have to be at the computer to use it. The “tech savvy” councilor is likewise not identified in the SBI warrant application.
Hodges reported his allegations Jan. 29 to District Attorney Andrew Womble, who then asked the SBI to investigate. SBI Agent Norman seized the computer during a visit to the center. Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett granted the SBI’s application for the warrant to search the computer on Feb. 1.
Hodges has declined to comment about his allegations or the SBI probe, saying only that the statements in SBI Agent Norman’s application for the search warrant “were accurate.”
Hertford Town Council also considered two other changes to council procedures last week: one to change the starting time of council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the other to eliminate non-budgetary work sessions.
Councilman Norman said he opposed both, claiming the later starting time gives more people “getting off work” more time to attend meetings. As for work sessions, he said they are helpful because they cover topics likely to come up again at council’s regular sessions.
Councilors voted 3-2 to cancel the work sessions, but a similar vote to change the meeting time fell short of a statutorily required fourth-fifths supermajority vote.
According to Hodges, changing the start time of Hertford council meetings requires an ordinance change, and that requires a supermajority vote when a resolution is first introduced. He expects the start-time resolution will be approved when it’s brought up at a subsequent meeting in March because only a simple majority vote will be required then.
Hodges said councilors supporting the starting time change do so because they figure council will need more time to discuss matters now that they won’t be holding work sessions. He said getting rid of non-budgetary work sessions will allow Hertford councilors to attend Perquimans county commissioner meetings, which are held the same night as the work sessions.