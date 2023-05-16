...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Hertford to donate surplus police items to COA Foundation
HERTFORD — Hertford town officials are donating materials from what’s left of the town’s former police department — mostly shirts — to the College of The Albemarle Foundation for use in law enforcement training at the college.
Hertford disbanded its police department in July 2021, opting instead to contract with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in the town.
Although most of the town’s former police equipment had already been turned over to the sheriff’s office, Town Manager Janice Cole informed Hertford Town Council Monday night that there was surplus material remaining.
“We still have a closet that is full of materials that were left by the police department,” Cole said, noting that among the items are a number of shirts emblazoned with “Hertford Police Department.”
Cole said she had spoken with John Etheridge, who heads Basic Law Enforcement Training at COA, and he had indicated the college could use the materials.
The town’s attorney said the town could not directly donate the materials to COA. But they can be given to the COA Foundation and channeled through the foundation to the BLET program.
The town’s only other option would be to declare the property surplus and sell it, but Cole said that was not likely to bring much revenue.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, council’s mayor pro tem, said he was concerned that the cost of employee time to sell the items might exceed the value of what they brought in.
“I think it’s a great idea to donate it,” Hodges said.
The council unanimously approved Hodges’ motion to donate the material to the COA Foundation.
The council also voted unanimously to approve an $800 contribution to the Perquimans community’s Juneteenth celebration.
The Juneteenth “Freedom Day” celebration in Hertford will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 19.
“It was very successful last year,” said Councilwoman Connie Brothers, who has been instrumental in organizing the Juneteenth Freedom Day observance.