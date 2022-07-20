HERTFORD — The town of Hertford will begin a series of improvements and upgrades at Cedarwood and Roadside cemeteries.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole told Hertford Town Council at its regular meeting last week that the town’s cemetery fund contains $107,000.
“We would like to take the money out of that fund for the things that we want to do,” Cole said.
Among the planned uses for the funds is $4,000 for about 100 feet of new fencing at Roadside Cemetery.
Cedarwood Cemetery is running low on marked burial plots, Cole said. The town needs to have a surveyor lay out additional plots, she said.
The town has put the survey out for bids and hopes to get at least three bids.
About $2,000 is needed for new signs at Cedarwood, Cole said.
Cole asked the council to authorize use of up to $15,000 from the cemetery fund for the work.
Mayor Earnell Brown asked how many additional burial plots could be expected once the survey is completed. Cole said she doesn’t have an exact number but believes it would be about 100.
Brown said she is glad to see the cemeteries getting needed attention. It’s important to maintain “two lovely cemeteries” in town, she said.
Councilor Ashley Hodges, the town’s mayor pro tem, expressed support for the plans.
“I think the improvements that are outlined here are certainly needed,” he said.
Hodges asked whether a motion by council was needed. Brown said it was.
Hodges made a motion to authorize the town manager to proceed with the upgrades and the improvements at the cemeteries at a cost of up to $15,000; the motion passed unanimously.
Also at the meeting, a downtown business owner spoke to the town council about developing businesses downtown.
Henry House, who with his wife owns and operates Carolina Moon Bakery on Market Street, expressed concern about communication. He said he feels there is a “communication breakdown” and that in talking with fellow business owners downtown he hears similar concerns about the way information is being disseminated.
“In my business everything is being produced fresh,” he said. So if an event is canceled and he doesn’t know about the cancellation ahead of time, he has already prepared items with the expectation that the event will be taking place.
“I think it would be beneficial if in the downtown district we could identify as a business district,” he said.
There needs to be some way of getting all businesses on the same page through an email blast or other means, he said.
“Downtown does not have a lot to draw from now, and as a community we could work together for that,” he said.
House said it would be helpful to have signs on main roads around Hertford letting people know about the downtown.