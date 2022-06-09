A storyteller who specializes in African folktales and who has performed across the U.S. and West Africa will be the featured performer during the town of Hertford’s first-ever Juneteenth celebration next weekend.
Hertford will host Juneteenth Freedom Day on Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Central Park on Market Street.
The event will feature a variety of music, including a performance by a community mass choir that has assembled and rehearsed for the Juneteenth celebration.
A freedom march will take place around 11:20 a.m.. beginning at the Colored Union Soldiers Monument at the intersection of King Street and Hyde Park, and ending at Central Park.
Obakunie Akinlana, a storyteller who uses drums, shekeres, and other African musical instruments to present African folktales, also will be featured during the event. The shekere is a West African percussion instrument consisting of a dried gourd with beads or cowries woven into a net covering the gourd.
Akinlana’s appearance is being sponsored by the N.C. Association of Black Storytellers Inc. Since 1985, Akinlana has performed as a storyteller, lecturer and percussionist throughout the United States and West Africa.
He travels annually to West Africa to learn traditional stories and to observe and perform with African griots and musicians. His programs focus on the arts and folklore of the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria, a culture he has studied for more than three decades.
Akinlana performs at festivals, colleges, universities, community centers, libraries, schools, and other events.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the U.S., commemorating June 19, 1865, the date when enslaved people in Texas finally learned the Confederacy had lost the Civil War. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee had surrendered at Appomattox Court House two months earlier, ending slavery across the South and in border states.
Slavery did not end in Texas, however, until U.S. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston and publicly announced General Orders No. 3, which state: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
Juneteenth was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866, a year after Granger arrived with the news that both the war and slavery had ended. Its celebration then spread across the country.
The Hertford celebration is being sponsored by the town of Hertford in partnership with the N.C. Arts Council and Perquimans Arts League. The free event will also feature vendors and food trucks.