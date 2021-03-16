By a split 3-2 vote, Hertford Town Council approved a resolution last week to have the town study consolidating the Hertford Police Department with the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
Voting for the consolidation study at council’s March 9 meeting were Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilor Jerry Mimlitsch. Voting against the study were Councilors Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman.
According to the resolution, the consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses. The study is one way to see if the town can reduce its expenses.
Under the resolution, Brown and Hodges are authorized to meet with Perquimans County officials to discuss consolidating law enforcement services. Should any consolidation plan go forward, Hertford officials are hoping it would take effect on July 1.
A group of police officers with the Hertford Police Department attended the March 9 meeting and expressed opposition to the consolidation study.
Both Jackson and Norman were also highly critical of the study. Norman appeared to get so angry with the discussion that he walked away from the council dais and cast his vote against the study from the gallery.
“I’m done conversating — you all ain’t worth talking to,” Norman said.
Jackson called Hodges a terrorist and a crook “who doesn’t give a damn about Hertford.” Norman and Jackson also attacked what they claimed was a lack of transparency from council’s leadership.
Hodges countered that Hertford is losing money, and needs to do something to reduce expenses. Otherwise, Town Council will be forced to approve a property tax increase.
Both Hodges and Jackson said they would be willing to forego their council salaries to save the town money. Hodges reiterated that he’s open to cutting and exploring other ways to save money.
Mimlitsch said he doesn’t believe in disbanding the Hertford Police Department. However, he said there needs to be more open communication between town and Perquimans County officials, particularly with Hertford needing financial help. Mimlitsch said with the study, town and county officials are just going to talk things out to “see where things are going.”
Several towns in North Carolina have consolidated their police department with their county sheriff’s office in recent years. Counties where consolidation of law enforcement agencies has occurred include Davie, Cabarrus, Graham, Union, Carteret and Stanley.
Chief Dennis Brown asked council for more time to submit a proposed police budget for 2020-21, saying he’d like to find cuts that could save jobs. He said he also didn’t want the Hertford Police Department’s proposed budget to compare unfavorably with something the Perquimans Sheriff’s Department might propose.
“It’s not fair or justifiable for me to present a budget that we could then use to contrast with whatever the sheriff’s department is going to offer,” Brown said. “Essentially, I think you are setting the police department up for failure. If I come in here and present a budget of $780,000 and the sheriff presents a budget of $550,000, then I think we would be at a loss. I’d appreciate extra time to go back and prepare a budget to see if there are cuts that can be made to protect staff and jobs.”
Jackson advised Brown that public safety and officer safety are important, so the Hertford Police Department should spend what’s necessary to keep officers paid and properly trained.
Brown described the police department’s budget as a “piggybank” for the town. He noted that the highest budget during the last 10 years was in 2011-12 when the police department had a budget of more than $785,000. He said the lowest budget was in 2015-16 when the total was about $612,904.
Brown said the 2020-21 budget is more than $768,000. He said the budget’s largest increase came from paying the county for 911 dispatching services.
Brown said the study to consolidate sends the wrong message to Hertford police officers who might wonder why they should put their lives on the line for a community who doesn’t value their service. He noted that one new officer just bought a house and another has a 3-month-old baby.
Brown, who is leaving Hertford at the end of the month to become police chief in Hamlet, urged council to find the money to help resolve the town’s financial problems without disbanding the police department.
During the citizen concern portion of the meeting, Front Street resident Matthew Sire said he favored consolidation of the police department with the sheriff’s office, believing it might save money and keep taxes down. He also said cities and counties consolidating services is becoming more common.
Pastor Gilbert Vaughn of Ocean Highway said he is very disturbed by the idea of disbanding the police department. Vaughn said he visited 100 homes and talked to 63 people, and the overwhelming majority oppose disbanding the police department.
Vaughn said when he worked with the Detroit Fire Department, he learned that politicians can always move money around in multi-million-dollar budgets. Vaughn also said his grandson was killed and he doesn’t want to see that happen to anyone else.
Jackson also addressed council during the citizens concerns portion of the meeting. He asked if consolidation would cost the town more money in gas and overtime expenses. He also asked what would happen to criminal cases the Hertford Police Department has under investigation, and whether it would result in criminals walking away without punishment. Jackson also noted the large number of African-Americans killed in Hertford.
Norman also addressed council about the town’s relationship with the county.
“Everything that we have turned over to the county has cost us more, has affected us more and we have gotten less service out of it,” he said.
Norman said no one in Hertford, especially the African-American community, thinks it is a good idea to “defund” police. He asked how those supporting the consolidation study could spend money for a study to develop the town’s riverfront, but not support police. He also asked how town officials could justify their request to hire more people while ignoring the needs of the police department.
Several Hertford police officers also addressed council about the study.
One officer asked if response times would be reduced if the county assumed control of the police department. He said Hertford’s crime rate rose by 9 percent in 2019 and was 1.3 times greater than the U.S. average and higher than 89 percent of all U.S. cities.
One detective, who said he moved to Hertford from Colorado, spoke of advances in technology that could result in cost savings. He also talked about proactive policing that could reduce crime.
“We don’t wallow in problems at hand, we destroy them,” the detective said. “We are the police. That’s why we are needed. With this in mind, what kind of official when faced with a budgetary problem ... would leap to the entire elimination of the police department without input from the police and community?”
Another detective explained how the department had filed 18 warrants within the last month and completed extensive work for code enforcement. The detective said he chose to work for the Hertford department because “I knew there was work to be done here and I wanted to be a part of it.”
The detective claimed Hertford’s administrative budget represents 20 percent of the town’s overall spending. He said that percentage is high when compared to similar administrative budgets in Edenton and Elizabeth City.
“If an arsonist burns down your house,” the detective asked, “Do you blame the fire department for not putting out the fire fast enough or do you seek out the person who set the fire?”
Another officer said he is disgusted by any conversation that might lead to consolidating the police department with the sheriff’s office. He said he hopes reason is restored before council makes any decisions.
“The town of Hertford has a great place in my heart because of its willingness to serve the law and protect its citizens,” the officer said. “But to also place us on hold to advance and pursue an agenda to better certain people within the confines of the town and not the whole of the town, this is selfish and not leadership worthy. You call yourselves servants to the people but then approve abolishing of the police department?”
Another officer said a small department is more focused on community needs.
“Law enforcement in all of these officer’s blood as you can tell, so I urge you — people, town council and the community — let us do our jobs the best way we know how because we can,” he said.
Sharion Sumrall, an administrative support specialist with the police department, praised Brown as part of her impassioned plea to keep the town’s police department.
“Shame on all of you,” she said, apparently to council members.
Sumrall said the department had to rebuild after officers mutinied in 2018 following the hiring of Pam Hurdle as town manager. She said officers kept to their word and quit, leaving three employees, including herself, to operate the department.
Sumrall remembered a conversation she had with Brown when he asked, “‘What are we going to do, we have no one?’ I said to him, ‘I am a woman of faith and I know you are a man of God; they will come.’”
Sumrall said the department has had a number of ups and downs over the past few years, but she and Brown never gave up hope. She said urged council not to entertain any idea of disbanding the police department.
“Officers come to work every day because they love what they do and for what?” she asked. “What person wants to be treated like they are invisible by town leaders who we thought were our greatest supporters and had our backs? Now I feel like this is not the case. Trust. Who can we trust?”
Last note, council discussed a resolution concerning access to the community center.
Mayor Brown and Jackson sparred about the matter and open communication. Mayor said she has reached out to Jackson on numerous, but that he does not respond. Brown then offered this quote that best describes their relationship.
“If I’m going to say the sky is blue, you’re going to say it is purple,” she said.
Lastly, Connie Brothers of Willow Street asked about town’s regulations regarding how her children are trying to re-establish a funeral home. Located at the corner of Market Street and Edenton Road, the funeral home was owned and managed by Jules Harvey, who died in April 2020.
Resolution Authorizing Law Enforcement Service Discussions
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford is struggling to provide adequate service to our residents in the areas of Police, Fire, Street Maintenance, Water Production, Wastewater Collection and Treatment, Planning, and Administration;
WHEREAS these struggles are the direct result of insufficient General Fund and Water and Sewer Fund revenues to adequately fund all services the Town currently provides;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford has the highest poverty rate, smallest population, smallest business community, and smallest tax base of any municipality in Northeast North Carolina, thereby limiting sales tax, business tax, and real estate property tax revenue available to the Town’s General Fund;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford’s General Fund expenditures (i.e., Police, Fire, Street Maintenance, Planning, and Administration) still greatly exceed ad valorem tax revenue despite a nearly 18.1% real estate tax increase for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 (FY20-21);
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford utilizes its Electric Enterprise Fund to subsidize the General Fund through an Administrative Internal Service Charge Reimbursement ($30,000 in FY20-21), Electric Fund Operating Transfer ($84,000 in FY20-21), and a partial salary coverage plan whereby a portion of Administration personnel salaries are funded by the Electric Fund;
WHEREAS this strategy results in Town of Hertford residents paying the highest electric rate, in addition to the highest water and sewer service rates, in all of Northeast North Carolina;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford needs to achieve cost efficiencies wherever possible to avoid entering a fiscal “death spiral” wherein the Town is forced to raise taxes and utility rates each year to offset the population loss and tax base reduction caused by the previous year’s increases;
WHEREAS the FY20-21 Hertford Police Department (HPD) budget consumed nearly 39% of projected General Fund revenue despite being funded at two officers less than originally proposed by the Hertford Police Chief at the beginning of the budget planning cycle;
WHEREAS the Hertford Police Chief’s original FY20-21 HPD budget request, which included 12 personnel and support items needed to provide full 24/7 coverage of the Town, was $1,002,610, or more than 51% of projected General Fund revenue;
WHEREAS these budget figures did not include the cost of Perquimans County Dispatch Services (i.e., “The 911 Bill”), required under contract for HPD dispatching, which totaled $88,981.52 in 2019 and $86,243.27 in 2020;
WHEREAS the Town of Hertford anticipates significant capital expenditures will be necessary in upcoming budget years to rehabilitate the Police Station building and upgrade all radio equipment to comply with NCDPS standards;
WHEREAS the HPD experienced significant staff turnover in FY20-21, resulting in a chronically undermanned force which often depended on substantial overtime and mutual aid from Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office to provide adequate law enforcement to Town residents;
WHEREAS the Town’s ability to adequately fund a fully independent Police Department is financially unsustainable without placing economically infeasible burdens on its residents;
WHEREAS in the State of North Carolina residents of a municipality are equally residents of the surrounding county and are therefore required to pay taxes to both government entities;
WHEREAS Chapter 153A and Chapter 162 of the North Carolina General Statues require county governments to provide law enforcement services for all county residents through establishment of a County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS Chapter 153A and Chapter 162 of the North Carolina General Statues authorize county governments to levy taxes on county property, including property falling within municipal jurisdictions, to provide for law enforcement in the form of a County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS Town of Hertford residents, whether directly through property taxes or indirectly through elevated electric bills, elevated rent payments, or collapsing infrastructure, are currently paying for two separate law enforcement agencies to cover the Town’s approximately 2100 residents and less than 3 square miles of territory;
WHEREAS Chapter 160A of the North Carolina General Statues authorizes but does not require municipalities to appoint a chief of police and police officers;
WHEREAS the Charter of the Town of Hertford Section 17 Appointment of Officers and Employees stipulates that the Governing Body “may appoint… a chief of police” but does not explicitly require the Town to maintain a police force;
WHEREAS the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office successfully maintains a more stable and diverse workforce of 25 personnel at a budgeted cost of $1,435,278 as of the latest available County audit;
WHEREAS the Governing Body believes an opportunity may exist to lower General Fund expenditures while maintaining or improving public safety in the Town of Hertford through consolidation of law enforcement activities underneath the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office;
WHEREAS the viability of such an arrangement can only be determined through detailed analysis and discussion of the issues with Perquimans County elected officials and administrative staff;
WHEREAS it is the Governing Body’s intent to provide as much transparency and lead time as possible to Hertford Police Department staff, Town of Hertford administrative staff, Town of Hertford residents, and Perquimans County elected officials and administrative staff to facilitate development of a notional transition plan, including identification of necessary changes to respective budgets and disposition of existing assets;
WHEREAS no such plan can be enacted without Governing Body approval in an open meeting and without adequate consultation with the Town Attorney;
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Governing Body takes the following actions in support of these objectives:
1. Authorizes the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to meet with Perquimans County elected officials and other personnel to develop a notional transition plan with an effective date of 1 July 2021 to be presented to Town Council at a future meeting for consideration;
2. Directs the Town Manager, Police Chief, and their designees to provide responses to any data gathering requests made by the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem in furtherance of this effort within 3 business days of request;
3. Authorizes the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem to communicate with the Town Attorney as necessary in furtherance of this effort