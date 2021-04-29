Hertford Town Council Rehashes Old Business as New Business

Remember Casey Kasem’s top 40 greatest hits?
Each week the radio disk jockey would play that yesteryear’s greatest pop hits of American Top 40.
"We had joy, we had fun, we had seasons in the sun," – Seasons in the Sun by Terry Jacks, 1974.
During the back half of the most recent Hertford Town Council meeting, yesteryear hits were back in play – agenda items that had long been decided by a council split 3-2 between factions, but came up again for the umpteenth time like a record on repeat.
Among other ongoing items that have long been decided, Councilmen Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman sought to renew interest in a 245-unit housing project and attempt to dial back council’s plans to study a possible merger of the town’s police department and the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office.
First groove on the “A” side of the album, Jackson proposed a motion to spend $20,000 of CARES Act funding to pay for legal fees to explore whether a low to moderate income Housing and Urban Development housing complex is feasible – a project estimated to cost $40 million – money that would come primarily from an Urban Development Block Grant, if the grant was awarded.
If this sounds familiar, it's because the issue was decided in September of 2020 when council voted 3-2 against plans to pursue the possible development of a 245 residential unit federal housing complex. Vote then echoed what happened at the latest council meeting – 3-2 against this plan of action.
In the remake version of this debate that played during the recent council meeting, much like Puff Daddy’s “I’ll be missing you” that infused Police’s “Every Breath You Take” – See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKMtZm2YuBE – Jackson offered a slightly new spin toward advancing his old argument. Jackson said by using a portion of the CARES Act funds awarded to Hertford, it would not impact the town’s bottom line.
Jackson then circled back to a familiar refrain about how council allocated $54K to pay for a study to determine how best to develop the town’s waterfront. The money was needed to secure a $145,200 grant from the US Department of Agriculture to develop a Community Plan and a more detailed plan for public improvements on the northern riverfront.
Jackson listed the tax values of this and that property by the waterfront to explain that pursuing plans to develop it would cheat the taxpayers.
Waterfront plan supporters have long insisted that developing the property would attract business and economic development.
Norman added his voice by saying that Town Hall would make a lot of money from the HUD project as he extolled the virtues of a public-private partnership – safety, enhanced infrastructure and improved quality of life and lower utility costs. Norman was critical of what he described as how a “fraudulently” pushed project used $54K in taxpayers funds to advance waterfront development.
Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges pointed out that if the $40 million project had moved forward, the developer stood to make a profit of up to $2.28 million, however, wants council to put up the money to pay for the legal costs needed to explore the project.
In past stories, Hodges explained in an extensive presentation as to why pursuing this project would be a financial disaster for Hertford.
According to the developer, Colston Construction Company, the housing complex would have created as many as 1,000 new residents for Hertford. Developer estimated that the town’s revenue would be $2.3 million – a figure that comes from $874 per month times 245 units (90 percent capacity).
Though the total annual revenue was forecast to be $2.3 million per year, that figure doesn’t take into account maintenance costs and $1.2 million annually estimated depreciation costs, Hodges said in September.
If the project had moved forward, substantial upgrades would’ve been needed to existing infrastructure necessitating the need to hire additional public safety and public works personnel, Hodges said in September. If the town were to ever decide it didn’t want to remain in the rental business, it would need to pay back the $40 million federal grant that paid for the project.
Let’s key a new track to the “A” side of this album of greatest hits – police department’s future.
Jackson proposed a resolution that would retain the police department and end conversations between Mayor Earnell Brown and Hodges with county officials regarding whether or not it is feasible to combine the police department with the sheriff’s department.
The consolidation study is needed because the town is struggling to find enough revenue to pay its expenses. The study is one way to see if the town can reduce its expenses.
Let’s recap – by a split 3-2 vote in March, council approved a resolution to have the town study consolidating the police department with the sheriff’s office. Last council meeting, it was the same result – same 3-2 vote – that doomed Jackson’s resolution.
During discussion of the matter, Jackson admonished Brown and Hodges “bromance” with the county and asked them to stop telling citizens that this plan is a merger but a possible end to the police force. He said taxes might increase if any plan were put into action so as the county can support additional deputies.
Jackson asked if Town Hall is going to lower taxes since it would no longer be required to support its police force – $768,000 budget for fiscal year 2020/21.
Norman dismissed the sheriff's department and said he agreed with Jackson and noted a lack of communication between HPD and PCSO as it relates to a sheriff’s department arrest in Hertford as assisted by another law enforcement agency from outside the county.
Jackson noted how he assisted a woman late one night after she had been dropped off at Speedway soon after being charged with DUI and a wreck. He praised HPD’s help with getting the woman home. Jackson noted that it's not fair to the officers that their jobs are held in limbo based on budget planning and HPD's uncertain future.
For the “B” side of this album, Jackson and Norman successfully got a motion approved that would prohibit councilor access to the municipal building after 5 p.m. without council’s consent.
Jackson’s motion failed 3-2 to allow all councilor equal access to zoom organization protocol. His argument was that with only Hodges and Brown leading/have zoom control, that if he (Jackson), Norman and Mimlitsch decided to conduct a meeting via zoom without Hodges or Brown present, they would be unable to do so.
Jackson said without access to zoom, citizens who watch these meetings online would not be able to attend unless they attended in person.
Prior to Hodges and Brown’s control of zoom, meetings had a unique approach with microphones being cut during filibusters and hacking issues that made the red meat more flavorful when word bombs were being dropped during heated debates.
Moreover, Jackson proposed a motion to allow other council members, aside from Brown and Hodges, to sign checks needed to pay Town Hall’s bills. Mayor or mayor pro tem is needed sign off on bills. The present method paying bills preserves accountability much like when a business manager needs a CEO to sign off on spending. Jackson’s complaint was that Brown or Hodges may not always be available.
Hodges explained Town Hall’s methodology and produced recent emails illustrating how the system works.
And Jackson proposed a motion to make Norman the budget spokesman as talks move forward when formulating the budget for fiscal year 2021/22. As it is most certain that Hodges will be the point man for the budget as he was last year, Jackson's motion failed 3-2.
Jackson used the resolutions proposed to build a case to recall Hodges as mayor pro tem – a move that failed, you guessed it – 3-2.
During discussion, Jackson dismissed Hodges’ methods and past actions. He dismissed what he said were misrepresentations about himself, Norman and local businessman Tony Riddick that were part of a popular local YouTube video seen near and far that showed Jackson’s antics that are common during council meetings.
Jackson said neither he nor Norman had anything to do with a contract Riddick was awarded to provide LED lighting from Town Hall a few years ago.
Lastly, council approved dates for Memorial Day (May 31) and Veterans Day (Nov. 11) planning.