Hertford Town Council endorsed a resolution to limit a councilor’s time to speak when debating issues presented before council.
Approved by a 3-2 majority during a recent council meeting, Mayor Earnell Brown, Mayor Pro Tem Ashley Hodges and Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch voted in favor of the motion, while Councilman Quentin Jackson and Frank Norman opposed the measure that reduces the amount of time a councilor can speak from 10 minutes to 8 minutes – five minutes opening remarks, three minutes for rebuttal on the same motion.
Context – council meetings have been running several hours long, so the move is a means to limit time for discussion, particularly off and ongoing filibusters that rehash long simmering issues between personalities and factions on council.
However, since council is no longer having work sessions, restricting the time for discussion during regular meetings may have an impact on decision making.
Counselors Jackson and Norman, who tend to talk the most during council meetings, were critical of the parliamentary moves because they believe it unfairly restricts debate, unreasonably and impractically places a time limit on items that may need more than a few minutes of discussion, and run counter to long accepted rules and guidelines past councils have followed that are based on NC School of Government procedures governing meetings.
Jackson said the rules changes are an assault on transparency and compared it to happenings in Elizabeth City involving the release of a video tape involving Andrew Brown’s death.
“That’s why people like me are marching for 14 days – because we are sick and tired of all this crap,” he said.
Jackson then circled back to his long standing critique of Mayor Brown’s leadership before relinquishing the floor to Norman who spoke next.
Norman accused council of restricting his right to speak the full-allotted time before he called the move to limit a councilor’s time to talk from 10 minutes to eight minutes ridiculous particularly given the fact that there is no work session.
“I don’t have a problem with this (motion limiting time for discussion) if we had a work session,” he said. “But now you are saying that the business of the town is not worth a dialogue by all, the individuals who are part of this board that represent different faction? ... The people that voted for you want you to look out for their interests. That’s why they voted for you and that’s why they did not vote for the other guy.”