The town of Hertford is raising the price of a cemetery plot for town residents to $750.
Hertford Town Council approved the increase at its work session Monday night.
Town officials also announced Monday that there will not be any Fourth of July fireworks in town or Independence Day celebration in Hertford this year.
Interim Town Manager Janice Cole said the town’s previous fireworks displays were funded by private individuals.
Council’s decision to increase the price of cemetery plots also does away with the town’s previous three-tier pricing. Under that system, town residents were charged $560 for a cemetery plot, people who lived in Perquimans County but outside the town limits paid $890 for a plot, and people who lived outside the county were charged $1,225 for one.
Cole told the council that people living out of town had been getting around the system by having in-town relatives purchase plots for them.
Town staff also found that the three-tiered pricing system sometimes created record-keeping problems.
Cole said $18,000 has been budgeted for cemetery plot sales revenue. The $750 price is based on 25 cemetery plot sales per year, which is a good estimate based on past history, Cole told the council.
A motion by Councilwoman Sandra Anderson to change the price of a cemetery plot to $750 for all buyers passed unanimously.
The council also voted to close portions of Church Street and Market Street Sept. 9 and 10 for the Indian Summer Festival.
Town officials expressed excitement about the festival’s return.
Councilman Jerry Mimlitsch noted the Indian Summer Festival was last held in 2019.
Mimlitsch mentioned that a classic car show will be part of the Indian Summer Festival. Those who would like to show a car, truck or motorcycle may go online to visitperquimans.com for more information or to register.
Cole also updated the council on plans to erect signs in the downtown area directing people to off-street lots were parking is available when the on-street spaces are filled.
One such lot is the municipal parking lot. Parking also is available at Hertford Baptist Church when that lot is not being used for church events.
Town officials remarked that they were pleased with the attendance and activities at the Juneteenth Freedom Day Festival, which was held for the first time in Hertford on June 18.
Councilwoman Connie Brothers said many people have told her the enjoyed the entertainment and are looking forward to next year.