Seniors in Perquimans County have a brand new option for luxury independent living and assisted living care.
Located at 603 South Church Street, The Landings of Albemarle is ready to welcome its first senior living residents this month, and the team celebrated that milestone this week in partnership with the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce by holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, May 6.
“We would like to welcome all of the new citizens that will be residing here and we also welcome them into our community,” said Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, while speaking at the event.
Brown, joined by members of the chamber and local officials, expressed her excitement for the opening of The Landings of Albemarle. She also announced the city’s upcoming plans to add a sidewalk for walkers to travel safely to nearby businesses from the senior living community.
Sandra Korzenicwski, Landings executive, gave a warm welcome to all.
“We want to make sure we are a part of the community and the community is a part of The Landings of Albemarle,” said Korzeniewski, development and operations leader for the community’s management team “I just met one or two people from the sheriff’s department, and I said, ‘Look, we want y’all to ride through the parking lot, come in to get the cookies, and socialize with us!’”
Carolina Commercial Contractors was the general contractor for the multi-million dollar project that started in May 2019 to build the 26,784 square foot assisted living facility along with the 17,797 square foot two-story independent living building.
The Landings of Albemarle has 74 apartments – 50 of those apartments are in assisted living, and 24 will be in the independent living building. The typical age the facility serves is 55-years and up, but it really depends on the needs of the resident.
Among the many amenities that Landings of Albemarle includes, there is a fine dining program that offers three meals per day which can be enjoyed in one of the facility’s dining rooms or private dining areas.
There is housekeeping, laundry, an on-site hair and barber salon, in-house physician services and beautiful courtyards.
Rooms include kitchenettes with a complimentary dish service, and the facility will be staffed 24-7 with staff to assist with activities of daily living and medication management.
ALG Senior, formerly Affinity Living Group, serves as the project’s consultant for Landings of the Albemarle, an independently managed community that will employ 30-40 employees consisting of full, part-time and contract employees that include management, caregivers, dietary, and housekeeping staff.
“Working together with the town of Hertford, we can make this a state-of-the-art building for our residents and provide quality care services,” Korzeniewski said. “In addition to that, we want to make sure that citizens of Hertford and surrounding areas can come in and apply for jobs to bring revenue to this deserving area.”
The Landings of Albemarle offers all-inclusive pricing which includes meals, activities and programming, and many other amenities, explained Executive Director, Brandon Lanier.
“With 74 apartments between luxury independent and assisted living areas, this newly-constructed facility will provide ample opportunities for senior residents, team members, and the greater Hertford community,” he said.
Affinity chose Hertford as the best place build this facility because the company saw a need for its services in northeastern North Carolina.
“There was an identified need to provide care and top-tier accommodation for the citizens of Perquimans County who are ready to progress to their next stage of life,” said Erin Brabble, president of the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, also the admissions director for The Landings of Albemarle. “Our goal at The Landings of Albemarle is to integrate ourselves into the Hertford community and serve its senior population to ensure they’re living an active, social, and healthy lifestyle well into their golden years. We’re delighted to finally open our doors to welcome our residents and new team members home.”
To learn more about becoming a resident or gaining employment at this community, visit www.landingsalbemarle.com or connect with the community on Facebook.