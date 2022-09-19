The Perquimans Sheriff's Office may the following recent arrests:
Amy Correia, of the 100 block of Water St., Edenton, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Tyler White, of the 100 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with assault on a female. No bond was set.
Lindsay Harrell, of the 170 block of Clipper Drive, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with two counts of simple assault. No bond was set.
Dequwanta Beasley, of the 200 block of Meads Circle, Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with habitual larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and failure to appear in court as required on an unspecified charge. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Niaisha Williams, of the 200 block of Clark St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jerry Midgette, of the 140 block of Hemlock St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with a domestic violence protective order violation. No bond was set.
Michael Sylvester, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 10 and charged with two counts of communicating threats. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Ashley Wyckoff, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Taquisha Jones, of the 900 block of Snug Harbor Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property. No bond was set.
Selena Anderson, of the 300 block of Stokes St., Hertford, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
