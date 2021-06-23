A Hertford resident has turned a set of family birthdays into a $100,000 prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Jennifer Boyce used the birthdays when purchasing her ticket for Friday's drawing in the Cash 5 jackpot, lottery officials said Wednesday. Boyce bought her winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Patrick Way in Elizabeth City.
Boyce claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Tuesday. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $70,752.
Lottery officials did not provide any details about how Boyce plans to spend her winnings.
According to the N.C. Education Lottery, Carolina Cash 5 drawings are held every night and the odds of winning one of the game's jackpots are 1 in 962,598.