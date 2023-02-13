The Perquimans Sheriff’s Department made the following recent arrests:
Crystal Ward, of the 1100 block of Belvidere Road, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with nine counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $401,500 secured bond was set.
Geno Womack, of the 200 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with identity theft and speeding. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jack Ford, of the 1300 block of Belvidere Road, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Sarabi Riddick, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with second-degree trespassing. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Tre-Quan Jackson, of the 100 block of Dog Wood Mobile Home Park, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with a probation violation and second-degree trespassing. A $50,200 secured bond was set.
Anthony Williams, of the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $600 bond was set.
Andrew Williams, of the 400 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to pay child support and communicating threats. A $1,400 secured bond was set.
James Fields, of the 100 block of Juniper St., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with violating a domestic violence protective order. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Melissa Overton, of the 200 block of Sandy Cross Road, Belvidere, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, kidnapping/abduction, felony breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Nkyra Johnson, of the 100 block of Wynne Fork Court, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charge of simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Thomas Griffin, homeless, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with first-degree trespass and second-degree trespass. A $500 secured bond was set.
Amanda Strickland, of Hertford, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $2,000 secured bond was set.