S-Bridge

Hertford’s new S-Bridge will not open to vehicle traffic on Saturday. A ribbon cutting and pedestrian crossing celebrating the span’s completion will go forward, however.

 John Foley photo

HERTFORD — The long-awaited opening of Hertford’s new S-Bridge to vehicle traffic will have to wait a little longer.

While the N.C. Department of Transportation still plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bridge and allow pedestrians and bicyclists to cross over it on Saturday, the bridge linking the towns of Hertford and Winfall won’t officially open to vehicles for a few more weeks.