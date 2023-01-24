Know someone whose volunteer work makes a big impact in Hertford?
If so, reward them by nominating them for Historic Hertford, Inc.’s 2nd annual Historic Hertford Volunteer of the Year Award.
The award was established to recognize the hard work, dedication and service of a Perquimans County citizen, a group or team, or Perquimans County business “that strives to go above and beyond the normal day’s activities for the betterment of the town of Hertford.”
The volunteer’s contributions can include, but not be limited, to working on projects in the town. According to HHI, a nominee’s contributions “should have a positive impact in Hertford, should promote Hertford in a positive light, and contribute to the revitalization of Hertford.”
Last year’s winners of the Volunteer of the Year Awards were Lyle Brown, Patrick Votava and Leary Winslow. The three local businesspeople were honored for their work helping bring to completion both the Perquimans High School Athletic Football Complex and the new PCHS baseball grandstand.
This year’s nomination deadline is March 1 at 5 p.m. Entry forms are available at Historic Hertford, 110 W. Academy Street; the Hertford Town Office, 114 W. Grubb Street; Carolina Trophy, 109 N. Church Street; and the Perquimans County Chamber of Commerce, 118 W. Market Street. Nominations can also be submitted online at historichertfordinc.org. Information about the award is included on the nomination form.
