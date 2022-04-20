...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. Locally, some rural areas may briefly drop to 31 to
32 degrees around sunrise.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
High school, first responders to host mock DWI crash
HERTFORD — Perquimans County High School students will get to see the real dangers of impaired driving when their school and emergency officials stage a mock car crash exercise next week.
The goal of the exercise, scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, is to demonstrate the dangers of drinking and driving, particularly with prom season approaching, a press release states.
The crash “site” will be in the parking lot behind the high school gymnasium off Jimmy Hunter Drive, the release states. Four students will play the parts of driver and passengers involved in a single-vehicle crash.
To drive home the severity of the consequences of DWI, the exercise will include one “fatality” and “serious injuries” to two of the passengers, the release states. The driver, after failing field sobriety tests, will be “arrested” and charged with driving while impaired and transported to the magistrate’s office.
Besides Perquimans County High School, other participants will include the Hertford Fire Department, the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County Emergency Services, Sentara Healthcare’s Nightingale helicopter and Miller and Van Essendelft Funeral Home. PCHS’ fire engine and student crew will provide landing zone control for the Nightingale helicopter.
The exercise will begin with a formal presentation at 9 a.m. to an assembly of juniors and seniors. They’ll be addressed by a representative from the District Attorney’s Office and get to witness a victim impact statement. The crash will then be initiated by a pre-recorded 911 call by one of the students.
School counseling staff will be available, should they be needed, the release states.