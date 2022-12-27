Frosty

Henry and Gail House were reunited with their dog, Frosty, after he got lost while they were attempting to dewinterize their RV during last weekend’s frigid temperatures.

 Photo courtesy Henry and Gail House

The artic front that pushed through the region on Friday brought strong winds and resulted in the coldest holiday temperatures in Perquimans in 40 years.

Temperatures were projected to drop below freezing within two hours of the front’s passage over the region, bringing wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph for roughly an hour, followed by gusts between 30-45 mph the rest of the day.