The artic front that pushed through the region on Friday brought strong winds and resulted in the coldest holiday temperatures in Perquimans in 40 years.
Temperatures were projected to drop below freezing within two hours of the front’s passage over the region, bringing wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph for roughly an hour, followed by gusts between 30-45 mph the rest of the day.
Because of the high winds, roughly 2,300 power customers in Perquimans were temporarily without power at some point on Friday.
According to Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation spokesperson Chris Powell, AEMC’s Burgess substation lost power at 10:22 a.m. following an outage on a Dominion Power line that feeds power to the substation. The outage affected 1,546 meters, he said. Dominion was able to restore power to the substation a little over an hour.
The high winds also blew a tree into a power line on Snug Harbor Road, causing another 687 outages in Snug Harbor, Powell said.
Tree branches that came in contact with a line in Snug Harbor caused an outage affecting another 31 meters, and a falling tree brought down a line in Holiday Island, causing another 63 outages. All of AEMC members affected by the outages had their power restored within a couple of hours, Powell said.
AEMC also reported 160 widespread outages in Chowan County because of the high winds.
Julie Solesbee, public information officer for Perquimans Emergency Services, said while there were also a “couple of one-off issues” such as the smell of gas, there were no major incidents that were weather related. The 911 Center also didn’t receive any calls from residents reporting they were without heat or shelter during the frigid weather, she said.
The frigid temperatures did cause a number of residents to experience frozen pipes.
Alan Nixon of Nixon’s Plumbing reported more than 120 calls for frozen pipes in Perquimans and Chowan counties as of Monday morning.
“The phones have not stopped ringing, we’ve probably topped 129 calls. We are very, very busy,” said Nixon’s mother-in-law, Paula Rinehart.
A number of other county residents reported disrupted travel plans. Carolina Moon Bakery owners Henry and Gail House, posting on Facebook, reported a harrowing ordeal that began with an RV malfunction that morphed into a search for a lost dog.
“The trailer was winterized due to getting the heater repaired for 2nd time in two years; oddly, 2 of the four remaining items were not addressed. Plus battery was drained as they left the awning motors on, were off when handed off, and the refrigerator is on, even when we called shortly after we dropped it off and asked them to turn it off. Batteries were dead and had to “jump start” our jack motors,” posted House.
The challenges mounted for the couple as they had to thaw out the RV’s locks and “dewinterize” the vehicle. While performing those tasks, Frosty, the puppy the couple adopted to replace their dog that had passed away a year earlier on their Christmas trip, disappeared in the darkness.
The next 19 hours and 34 minutes were harrowing for the Houses as they hiked through below-freezing temperatures in search of Frosty. It was the Pawboost Alert, broadcast by Pawboost in Hagerstown, Maryland, that saved both Frosty and their holiday. Pawboost is an online database where pet owners can post lost and found pets.
“It’s been a grueling rollercoaster, emotionally,” said House after announcing Frosty had been found.
“Thank you to every single person that shared the post on Facebook,” House said. “Special thanks to Tamarah Bamberg-Clark & Chris for taking time out of their day to put out flyers.”