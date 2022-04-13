Three local businessmen instrumental in revamping the Perquimans Athletics Booster Club and who played key roles in the projects to build the new athletic complex and baseball grandstand at Perquimans County High School, are the inaugural winners of Historic Hertford Inc.’s Volunteer of the Year Award.
Lyle Brown, Patrick Votava and Leary Winslow were presented the award by Historic Hertford Chairwoman Lynne Raymond during a brunch attended by local officials, HHI directors and the honorees’ families Wednesday, April 6.
Raymond praised the three recipients and explained the difficulty an HHI committee had in choosing first-time honorees for its Volunteer of the Year Award.
“I first want to thank the committee for developing the criteria and making the tough decision out of all the wonderful people nominated,” she said. “I am told the three men we are honoring today were a step above other nominees.”
According to Perquimans Athletics Booster Club, Brown, Votava and Winslow made the perfect team. The trio pooled their resources to ensure the improvements to the athletic facilities at the high school got done. A grand opening for the $250,000 grandstand project was held Friday evening prior to the Perquimans High School Pirates’ home game against Bertie High School.
“Who knew that a man who sells flowers, another that sells sod, and a builder could partner together and get this done?” Raymond said. “While we have no capes to give them, it is easy to see why these Supermen were chosen to be our very first Volunteer of the Year recipients.”
Brown owns Brown’s Landscaping and Planter’s Ridge Nursery, Votava owns Colvot Construction and Winslow owns Macon Sod Company.
Besides their work on the athletic facilities, the trio also have been leaders in the Perquimans Athletics Booster Club.
After being non-existent for many years, Brown, Votava and Winslow, along with their wives, assumed leadership of the club. They revitalized it so that now all proceeds the club raises go directly to school athletic programs.
Votava provided the concrete for the project and focused on the grandstand construction.
“It’s great to be recognized from time to time. That was a wonderful project. I’m proud I could help,” he said.
Brown said he was both humbled and honored to receive the award.
Winslow is a big baseball fan and contributor to the grandstand project. He donated $25,000. He also documented the progress of the field rebuild, posting photos on his Facebook page.
Historic Hertford, Inc. focuses on the beautification and promotion of downtown Hertford and is involved in the efforts to revitalize the downtown area.
Historic Hertford Inc. plans to continue issuing its Volunteer of the Year Awards annually.
Throughout the year Historic Hertford holds social and musical events to further fundraising causes. Its next major event is Dine, Dance, and Drink on April 23rd. The under-the-stars event will be held at Hertford Bay Marina from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.