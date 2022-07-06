Perquimans County High School baseball fans who turned out for a celebration of this year’s state championship Pirates team last week and got to take home a souvenir of the team’s historic accomplishment.

Fans lined up, baseball in hand, at the Thursday, June 30 event at Hertford Baptist Church to get autographs from each member of the Pirates’ 1A title-winning team and their coaches.

Afterward, the team and fans watched a slideshow of photos taken of the team’s historic season and enjoyed a chicken and barbecue dinner catered by Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood Catering.

The celebration lasted a little over an hour as a large crowd turned out for the autograph session and dinner. Fans lined up in front of the team and then passed their baseball from player to player and coach and coach, getting each team member’s autograph.

“Oh man, well over a hundred (times),” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “Was starting to get a little tough there toward the end.”

The Pirates won the 1A NCHSAA state championship series last month with a 2-1 series win over Cherryville High School at Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium. The title was the Pirates second in consecutive seasons, the first time the school has won back-to-back state titles in any sport.

Roberson said the Perquimans community wanted to come together and celebrate the team. There was no limit on the number of family members or friends team members could bring to Thursday’s event.

Thursday’s autograph celebration wasn’t the first for the team. The Pirates participated in a similar event after winning the state baseball championship in 2021.

“At that event, we signed some baseballs and it was a success, so we figured we’d do it again this year,” Roberson said.

Signing autographs also isn’t anything new for the Pirates team. Throughout the season, kids would approach team members at games and — just like they would for major leaguers — ask for their autographs.