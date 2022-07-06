...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Fans of the champion Perquimans County High School Pirates baseball team line up to get their baseballs autographed by each player and coach during a celebration of the state title-winning team at Hertford Baptist Church, Thursday, June 30. The Pirates won the 1A NCHSAA state championship series last month with a 2-1 series win over Cherryville High School at Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium. The title was the Pirates’ second in consecutive seasons.
Perquimans County High School baseball fans who turned out for a celebration of this year’s state championship Pirates team last week and got to take home a souvenir of the team’s historic accomplishment.
Fans lined up, baseball in hand, at the Thursday, June 30 event at Hertford Baptist Church to get autographs from each member of the Pirates’ 1A title-winning team and their coaches.
Afterward, the team and fans watched a slideshow of photos taken of the team’s historic season and enjoyed a chicken and barbecue dinner catered by Captain Bob’s BBQ & Seafood Catering.
The celebration lasted a little over an hour as a large crowd turned out for the autograph session and dinner. Fans lined up in front of the team and then passed their baseball from player to player and coach and coach, getting each team member’s autograph.
“Oh man, well over a hundred (times),” Perquimans head coach Justin Roberson said. “Was starting to get a little tough there toward the end.”
The Pirates won the 1A NCHSAA state championship series last month with a 2-1 series win over Cherryville High School at Holly Springs’ Ting Stadium. The title was the Pirates second in consecutive seasons, the first time the school has won back-to-back state titles in any sport.
Roberson said the Perquimans community wanted to come together and celebrate the team. There was no limit on the number of family members or friends team members could bring to Thursday’s event.
Thursday’s autograph celebration wasn’t the first for the team. The Pirates participated in a similar event after winning the state baseball championship in 2021.
“At that event, we signed some baseballs and it was a success, so we figured we’d do it again this year,” Roberson said.
Signing autographs also isn’t anything new for the Pirates team. Throughout the season, kids would approach team members at games and — just like they would for major leaguers — ask for their autographs.