Holiday Island held its second annual Property Owners Appreciation Day Saturday, Aug. 14, on the clubhouse grounds.
Since so many new residents now make Holiday Island their home, it was a chance for neighbors to meet neighbors and children to make new friends.
The grounds were a kaleidoscope of colors. There was a multicolored 18-foot slide, bounce house, two slip-and-slides, a pool for smaller children, face painting, and cornhole.
When you talk to young adults who grew up on Holiday Island, they always comment on the memories they have of the events held in the park. The Holiday Island Board of Directors, the subdivision's Recreation Committee, and a host of volunteers made memories for the children at the event.
The event featured free steamed crabs for lunch. For those unfamiliar with how to pick them, there was plenty of help to teach them.
Also on the menu were hot dogs and potato chips galore, and of course an abundance of smiles.