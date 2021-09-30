Although the past year and a half has been a unique time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been business as usual for Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity. Despite the constraints imposed due to the pandemic, the local Habitat chapter still managed to complete projects for three very fortunate partner families.
Each year, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat partners with deserving families to provide them with no-profit, affordable housing in Chowan and Perquimans counties. The local Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, so when COVID hit in March 2020, the international organization issued guidance that limited the number of volunteers who could work on a house to a core group of 10 regulars, each of whom was required to stick with a home project from start to finish.
While normally up to 80 volunteers would come and go as they wished on a work site, this year Chowan-Perquimans Habitat had only eight regulars who worked two days a week. They were led by Charles Purser, a licensed general contractor who lives in Perquimans. Because of the limited number of volunteers, Habitat was forced to hire subcontractors for some jobs, resulting in additional costs.
Partner families on a housing project usually are required to perform 100-400 hours of “sweat equity,” working alongside volunteers. But this year, the guidance from Habitat for Humanity International prohibited having workers and partner families working onsite at the same time.
Partner families mostly worked on weekends, painting ceilings, walls, doors and trim; carrying away trash and construction debris; and performing other odd jobs as assigned. Each new construction house is built with a shed, so the families painted those as well.
Through strict adherence to safety protocols, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity was able to complete all three projects without any of its construction crew members or partner families contracting COVID-19.
In 2019, Daneyell Bunch-Gold and her family were selected as Chowan-Perquimans Habitat’s 19th partner family for a home remodeling project at 223 Winborne Lane in Edenton. The Habitat team started work in December 2019 with the primary objective of converting a garage on the site into a fourth bedroom for Bunch-Gold and her five children.
The project was completed and Bunch-Gold purchased the home in May 2020. Bunch-Gold, who works jobs at both Vidant-Chowan Hospital and Tar River LTC, said she couldn’t be happier with her home. The house provides adequate space for her entire family and is in a convenient location for her children’s school and activities.
“We are loving it here. The neighborhood is so very nice,” Bunch-Gold said.
Tavia Spence is another recent partner with Chowan-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity. Spence, who works two jobs, one with the Perquimans County Schools, and another with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, was selected to partner with Chowan-Perquimans Habitat to remodel a four-bedroom, 2-bath home at 319 Dobbs Street in Hertford. The project included replacing the house’s flooring and painting all the interior rooms. Spence and her three school-aged children, Taveyon, 13; Taviyah, 11; and J’Teyah, 8, moved into the home in May.
The entire Spence family had a hand in the remodel of their new home. They painted every room and all interior doors, baseboards and trim. Spence said the kids had a great time going to Lowe’s and picking out the interior materials, such as paint and lighting.
“Without this opportunity, I don’t think I would have been able to own a home. It was truly a blessing,” Spence said.
Imani Rayner, a nurse at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation, was raising her three daughters in a rental home when she and her family were selected as Chowan-Perquimans Habitat’s 21st partner family for a brand-new home at 300 N. Oakum Street in Edenton.
Rayner’s oldest daughter, India, is a sophomore at Chowan University in Murfreesboro. Her middle daughter, Inyia, is a freshman at Elizabeth City State University and her youngest daughter, Iyona, attends 6th grade at D.F. Walker Elementary in Edenton.
Rayner and her daughters are affectionately known as “Four of a Kind” by their family and friends. In fact, their initials and the inscription, “Four of a Kind,” are carved in the cement patio in the back yard of their new house.
Katie Askew, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat family support representative, described Rayner’s house as “one of the finer homes that we have built.”
The Rayners’ home is built on a raised concrete slab. The panelized house was ordered from Landmark Home and Land Company and arrived on a truck on Aug. 1. The 1,260-square-fooot home features three bedrooms and two full baths.
Chowan-Perquimans Habitat uses specific interior colors on all houses and installs vinyl-plank flooring.
“Our construction policy is to build all of our new houses with metal roofs. This one has a blue roof, shutters and front door,” said John Sams, Chowan-Perquimans Habitat’s construction leader. “The color, selected by the homeowner, looks very nice with the gray siding.”
The Rayner family also selected interior fixtures for the home such as countertops and lighting. The home also natural gas for HVAC and water heating since it’s on a street with natural gas service.
Not only did the entire Rayner family participate in the construction of their home, Imani Rayner enlisted help from several family members and friends. It proved instrumental in moving the project along, especially since COVID restrictions limited the number of volunteers who could work on projects this year.
The Rayners’ project was completed in February, and sold to Rayner and her family in early March. Since then, Rayner has been busy making it her own. She said Habitat is a great program and she and her three girls found helping build their new home a rewarding experience.
Families like the Bunch-Golds, Spences and Rayners selected as partner families by Habitat for Humanity have an income of between 50% to 60% of their county median income. They’re also selected based on need — the condition of their current home and whether it’s safe or overcrowded.
Partner families are required to provide a down payment for their new home and be able to pay the monthly mortgage over a 30-year period. They’re also required to participate in the project and attend homeownership and financial management education programs.
Applications for Chowan-Perquimans Habitat’s next house are available at its ReStore facility. Applications for 2022 are currently being accepted. Application forms, description of the house and application criteria are also available at the local Habitat’s website: cph4h.org or by calling 252-301-4098. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30.
Habitat’s success also depends on the generosity of the community and on the dedication of talented volunteers. Volunteers with a variety of skills are always needed to help with construction, planning, family selection and support as well as other administrative functions. Volunteers are also needed at the Habitat chapter’s ReStore at 1370 N. Broad St., Edenton. The ReStore is open year-round, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
For more information, contact president@cph4h.org.