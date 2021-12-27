WINFALL — Christmas was a little merrier for 100 local residents thanks to the efforts of Dr. Larry Honeyblue and Bobby Tolson.
The two Perquimans County High School graduates sponsored an opportunity through their foundation, the 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation, for local families to shop for free at a festive holiday event held at Winfall Town Hall on Dec. 18.
Three or four families from each of the four schools in the Perquimans County Schools district received an invitation to attend.
“We asked the school counselors to help identify some families that were experiencing difficult financial and/or personal times and they received an invitation to attend,” said Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the Perquimans County Schools Foundation.
Items were organized in different areas of the room. After families chose a household item, children’s toys and technology devices, they then were free to shop other areas for items like curtains, clothes and decorations.
Once families selected by the schools were served, Facebook posts invited other families in the community to attend. By the time the event ended, more than 100 residents were able to receive items for Christmas at no charge.
Honeyblue and members of his church, First Missionary Baptist Church, in Wilsons Mills, loaded and transported the items to Winfall for the Christmas event. Also on hand were Tolson and Jaundice Tolson-Lawrence.
“We feel it is better to give than to receive,” Honeyblue said. “We choose to be out doing something for somebody else that’s positive.”
Tolson said he and Honeyblue held the event because “we want to have a positive impact on as many people as possible.”
Next on the agenda for the 22H/T24 Scholarship Foundation is a local football camp for boys. For more information on the Foundation, contact Nisey Tolson at 252-264-2415.