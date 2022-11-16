...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
An American Legion Post 126 honor guard prepares to present the Colors at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford.
John Benton, a retired U.S. Marines staff sergeant who served in combat in the Gulf War and the military evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia, addresses attendees at American Legion Post 126’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford, Friday.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown (left) receives a certificate recognizing her as the widow of a serviceman killed during the Vietnam War during Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Perquimans Parks and Recreation Center in Hertford.
Mike McKeon (left) and Bernard L. Poppert (right) stand in front of a 1942 model Ford GPW Jeep following American Legion Post 126's Veterans Day ceremony at the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center, Friday.
HERTFORD — About 80 people braved tornado and thunderstorm warnings Friday to honor the service and sacrifices of America’s service men and women at Perquimans County’s annual Veterans Day ceremony.
Because of the inclement weather, the ceremony sponsored by American Legion Post 126 had to be moved from the courthouse lawn to the Perquimans County Parks and Recreation Center.
Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown received a surprise recognition near the end of the ceremony that came after nearly five decades. An American Legion Post 126 member presented her with a certificate as the widow of a serviceman killed during the Vietnam War.
The event’s keynote speaker, retired Marine Staff Sgt. John Benton, spoke of his experience as a veteran and shared some thoughts about the meaning veterans place on service to country.
He said that service in the military changes someone for life, citing the adage, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” Benton said that for some veterans, their service in uniform may have been for a few years while others served for decades. But he said the spirit of service to country that veterans learn lasts a lifetime.
Benton himself spent seven years in the Marine Corps, serving as an avionics technician and door gunner aboard a CH46 helicopter during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Saber as well as the operation that evacuated Americans from the U.S Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia. He is the recipient of the Navy Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, and numerous campaign awards.
After his medical retirement from the Marine Corps in 1996, Benton earned a master’s degree in social work and worked in the field of child welfare. He now operates a farm and founded a ministry in Perquimans County that serves Christian men.
Friday’s event also included participation by members of American Legion Post 362, and Scouts from Hertford’s Boy Scout and Cub packs.
An honor guard was escorted by representatives of the Cub and Boy Scouts as members of the American Legion placed national and state flags along with banners representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines.