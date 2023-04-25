Edenton Mayor Jimmy Stallings (center) presents a U.S. flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Crowder and Thomas Patience to one of their descendants, Dr. Juanita Patience Moss, during a ceremony to dedicate a memorial marker to the brothers at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Burial Grounds in Edenton, Saturday.
A Civil War re-enactor fires a salute to Crowder and Thomas Patience, two Edenton brothers who escaped slavery and fought for the Union, during a ceremony for the Patience-Lawrence Memorial at the Providence Baptist Church Burial Grounds in Edenton, Saturday.
Officials from Edenton, Chowan County and the N.C. Museum of History join Dr. Juanita Patience Moss (third from right) and Joseph Lawrence to dedicate the Patience-Lawrence Monument in honor of their ancestors, Crowder and Thomas Patience, both of whom escaped enslavement in Edenton and went on to fight for the Union in the Civil War. The dedication ceremony was held at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church Burial Grounds in Edenton, Saturday, April 22.
Edenton residents gathered Saturday, April 22, to honor Crowder and Thomas Patience, two brothers who escaped slavery, joined the Union Army, and fought as privates in the Civil War.
The monument to the Patience brothers is the result of research by Dr. Juanita Patience Moss, a retired biology teacher from New Jersey and descendant of the brothers.
According to Edenton officials, Moss’ historical research began after a 23andMe DNA test led her to several cousins in Edenton she did not know about, including Joseph Lawrence Jr.
Comparing family notes, Moss and her cousins pieced together the Patience brothers’ story.
Crowder, who was born in 1846, enlisted in the 103rd Pennsylvania Volunteers, a mixed-race unit garrisoned at Plymouth.
Thomas, who was born in 1840, enlisted in the 5th Massachusetts Colored Cavalry, one of four segregated regiments allowed to keep their state designation before the organization of the United States Colored Troops.
The brothers served separately during the Civil War and never saw each other again. Thomas, who lived until 1929, returned home to Edenton, and Crowder followed his regiment to Pennsylvania, where he mustered out and remained until his death in 1930.
The Patience brothers’ descendants continued as separate branches of the same family for over a century and a half.
A monument to the brothers was installed over a year and a half ago at the Providence Missionary Baptist Church Burial Ground at 306 Dr. Martin Luther King Avenue, near Beaver Hill Cemetery. The monument includes each brother’s name and besides the years of their birth and death, lists their rank and their Civil War unit. According to a town spokesman, Edenton contributed $500 toward the monument’s cost; the remainder was provided by the Patience brothers’ family and their friends.
The cemetery holds a special place in local African American history with grave sites dating back to the 18th and 19th centuries. Among those buried in the cemetery were free Black landowner Thomas Barnswell and members of his family, abolitionist and author Harriet Jacobs, free black businesswoman Molly Hornblow, and Revolutionary War veteran Johnathan Overton.
A memorial ceremony to dedicate the monument was planned by town staff, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed until this year.
Assistant Town Manager Dewayne Whealton organized and conducted Saturday’s ceremony at the cemetery. Mayor Jimmy Stallings opened with thanks and then presented two flags to the family, both of which flew over the U.S. Capitol in honor of the Patience Lawrence brothers.
“The town is truly honored to unveil this memorial to Crowder Patience and Thomas Lawrence,” said Town Manager Corey Gooden. “We thank Dr. Moss, Mr. Lawrence and their entire family for their commitment and participation, as well for allowing Edenton to cherish this intimate family history.”
Also in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony were Councilmen Elton Bond, Roger Coleman and Aaron Coston, as well as Chowan Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Kirby, members of the Edenton Historical Commission and North Carolina Museum of History, former Mayor Roland Vaughan and former Town Manager Anne Marie Knighton.
Roanoke Missionary Baptist Church held a service following the ceremony that featured remarks by Dr. Linwood Boone, the church’s historian.