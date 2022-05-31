More than 150 people paid tribute to military service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country during the Perquimans County Memorial Day observance in Hertford on Monday.
Filling Memorial Park at the Perquimans County Courthouse for the event were veterans, their families, town and county officials, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and members of the Perquimans County High School band.
The event, hosted by the William Paul Stallings Post 126 and the Reid Louder Post 362 of the American Legion, attracted a Memorial Day gathering not seen since before the COVID-19 outbreak two years ago, officials said.
Although Post 126 Commander Rick Caporale was unable to attend because of illness, post Vice Commander Dean Englehardt welcomed the crowd and reminded everyone of the importance of the event.
“We are gathered here to honor and pay tribute to those in the armed services who have died in wars the nation has fought,” he said.
Besides reminding the crowd that the event would feature a roll call of Perquimans County veterans who have died over the past year, Englehardt also urged attendees to visit local cemeteries on Monday.
“We have placed 700 flags graveside sponsored by the American Legion with the help of Rotarian volunteers. Take some time to see the flags flutter,” he said.
The Rev. Stuart Meads, the keynote speaker for the event, reminded the audience of their debt to those who have died in service to their fellow Americans.
Meads highlighted the cost of America’s freedom going back to the Revolutionary War times of George Washington and Thomas Paine, reminding attendees that freedom does not come easily or quickly and is often costly.
“Remembering those who gave their lives for freedom is what the day is about,” added William Simmons, who served aboard the US Coast Guard Cutter Igham from 1966 to 1970 during the Vietnam War.
“Nobody knows what the Coast Guard does in the war,” he said. “We were firing shells like you wouldn’t believe. The Air Force came to us and needed a few helicopter pilots to fly those big green monsters into the jungle and pull out the fighter pilots. The Air Force couldn’t do it.”
Placing wreaths at the courthouse memorial in tribute to the nation's fallen is an important part of the annual observance. Among those performing the duty this year were Perquimans County Commissioner Fondella Leigh, American Legion Post Commander 362 Reginald White, Hertford Mayor Earnell Brown, Winfall Mayor Fred Yates, American Legion Auxiliary Treasurer Barbara Rominger and Chris Grimes of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The Hertford Memorial Day observance also featured a presentation by veteran Debra Brookins Long on the plight of America’s 83,000 POW/MIAs and how they are always remembered by an empty chair at each American Legion post.
Grimes, president of the NC Sons of the American Revolution, attended the observance dressed in full linen Revolutionary era regalia.
“It’s getting rather warm, but it is a great day for flags and linen. I am glad they asked us to participate,” Grimes said as he posed for a selfie with a Navy veteran and as other attendees began disperse wearing smiles and shedding an occasional tear.