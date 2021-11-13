The speaker at the annual Veterans Day observance Thursday challenged the audience to give diligent consideration to what it means to be a hero.
"We're in a time and a place in our nation where we are in need of real heroes," said Eric Earhart, founding pastor of Upper Room Assembly Church in Gatesville and a veteran of the U.S. Army and Virginia National Guard.
Societies have a propensity toward creating "mythological heroes" and in contemporary American society those include rock stars, actors, athletes and others associated with a visible showing of "flash and fire," Earhart said.
He contrasted the mythological image of a hero with real heroes such as a young man he knows from Gates County who lost an eye serving in Afghanistan and has returned home to raise a family and go on with his life. The young man would never consider himself a hero, "but that's exactly what he is," Earhart said.
Vincent Denny, First Class Scout of Troop 150, led the Pledge of Allegiance at the Veterans Day ceremony which was attended by approximately 80 people.
Benjamin Roberts, a U.S. Army veteran and chaplain of American Legion Post 126, gave the invocation, praying for peace and giving thanks for veterans' service.
The flags of the armed forces were also posted by the following: Wilson Rountree, U.S. Army veteran, the U.S. Army flag; Pete Perry, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, the U.S. Marine Corps flag; Terry Swope, U.S. Navy veteran, the U.S. Navy flag; Ken Rominger, U.S. Air Force veteran, the U.S. Air Force flag; Dean Englehardt, U.S. Navy veteran, the U.S. Coast Guard flag; and Pete Perry the U.S. Merchant Marine flag.
Engelhardt explained the significance of the empty chair and table setting in remembrance of prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
In closing remarks, American Legion Post 362 Commander and U.S. Army veteran Reggie White told the audience that they are surrounded by heroes in Perquimans County.