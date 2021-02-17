HPD Chief Brown Hired by Hamlet PD

Hertford’s loss is Hamlet’s gain.
Hertford Police Chief Dennis Brown, who submitted his letter of resignation Sunday to Town Hall, has been hired as chief of police by Hamlet, a city of about 6,500 people in Richmond County, NC.
“My family is excited to have been offered the opportunity to serve Hamlet as police chief. I am humbled and honored to have been given the responsibility of leading your great department,” Brown said to the Richmond Daily Journal. “Having spent time in Hamlet in the past and watching a race or two at the Rock, I feel like I am coming home.”
Brown takes over for former Chief Tommy McMasters, who left in November 2020, according to the Richmond Daily Journal.
“(Brown’s) focus on leadership, professionalism, and service will be an asset to the Hamlet Police Department,” reads a statement from the City of Hamlet. “His experience is complemented by substantial state and national trainings, including the FBI Leadership Institute and the Carolina Command College.”
Brown's last day with Hertford is March 31 with his start in Hamlet to be in early April, though a specific date has not yet been named.
Brown’s letter of resignation states that he has accepted a “more stable position which will provide increased financial support for my family and professional growth.” He cited an “acrimonious political environment” that he claims has the town’s police department “being used by some as a tool for discord.”
