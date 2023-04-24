Eagle 1 Ship

The highly anticipated Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat is now expected to start cruising area waterways sometime in 2024.

 Photo courtesy Harbor Towns Inc.

The highly anticipated Harbor Towns Inc. dinner boat is now expected to start cruising local waterways sometime in 2024.

Previous expectations has centered around an arrival sometime later this year, but Harbor Towns officials say federal regulatory requirements and needed renovations to the vessel have pushed back the timetable for its arrival to next year.