Ian damage

One Perquimans County cotton farmer said he could lose as much as 20% of his cotton crop because of damages caused by the torrential rains and pummeling winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian’s passing over the region Friday.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

The remnants of Hurricane Ian had minimal impact on Perquimans County during the storm’s passing over the region Friday night.

The storm’s strong winds — wind gusts reached 35 mph — did spur power outages and block roadways with downed tree limbs. Ian’s heavy rainfall — between 3.9 inches and 5.6 inches fell in Perquimans, according to the National Weather Service — also flooded multiple roadways, causing standing water.