The 36th annual Indian Summer Festival is back and Perquimans County Tourism Director Stacey Layden couldn’t be more excited about the reception the event is receiving.
“We have about 60 artisan craft and retail vendors already committed to participating,” said Layden of the festival that will held in downtown Hertford Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.
Sponsored by the Perquimans County Tourism Authority, the Indian Summer Festival is one of three Perquimans County events — the Perquimans County Restoration Association’s Jollification and Historic Hertford Inc.’s Toast of Perquimans — scheduled for successive weekends in September expected to draw hundreds of residents and visitors.
This year’s Indian Summer Festival, which was first held in 1982, will be the first in four years. The festival had been canceled even before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most large events in 2020.
Layden said the Perquimans Tourism Development Authority and its Indian Festival Committee are hoping to recapture the family-oriented fun the festival has provided over the years.
“Our main focus this year is to bring back a community favorite and to bring the people together,” Layden said. “Generations of families have such sweet, nostalgic memories of the sense of community that Indian Summer Festival brings. It isn’t just another event.”
Kicking things off Friday, Sept. 9, is a street dance starting at 6 p.m. Providing music for the dance will be the band Spare Change. Originally from LaGrange, the group has an extensive following and appeals to a wide variety of musical tastes. Hertford’s Church Street will be blocked off during the event.
Events on Saturday, Sept. 10, get underway at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. Besides a car and bike show, games and food vendors, the event will also feature a crafts fair on Church Street that includes both local and regional art vendors.
Keefiswood is among the craft vendors who’ve registered for the festival. The North Carolina-based firm says it uses locally harvested and milled woods to create furniture, edge grain boards, cutting boards, charcuterie boards and other unique items.
The Rustic Seaside, based in Hertford, will also displaying its products at the festival. The company produces personalized, hand-designed seaside beach and travel drinking containers.
For wood burning art fans, Hertford-based Piddle Paddle Woodburing Art also will be exhibiting at the show.
Layden said the Perquimans County Tourism Development Authority is expecting a large turnout for the festival.
“Historically, this festival has brought a couple thousand people into historic downtown Hertford. That’s what we are expecting this year as well,” said Layden.
This year’s festival is being sponsored by Layden’s Supermarket, Scott’s Store, Swimme and Son, Hurdle Enterprises, Pooltopia, and the Perquimans County TDA.